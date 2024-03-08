China's Supreme Court Unveils Major Reforms in 2024 Work Report: Property Rights and National Security in Focus

At the second session of the 14th National People's Congress, Zhang Jun, president of the Supreme People's Court (SPC), delivered a pivotal work report outlining China's judicial priorities for 2024.

Advertisment

Highlighting significant strides in protecting private enterprises' property rights, rectifying wrongful convictions, and bolstering national security, the report underscores Beijing's commitment to legal reforms and transparency.

Strengthening Property Rights and Rectifying Wrongful Convictions

In a landmark move, the SPC has taken concrete steps to safeguard property rights, addressing 42 property rights-related criminal cases of wrongful convictions. This initiative reflects China's dedication to creating a more equitable legal environment for private enterprises.

Advertisment

By prioritizing the correction of these injustices, the SPC aims to foster a business ecosystem where property rights are respected and protected, encouraging entrepreneurship and investment.

Amidst evolving global dynamics, China's top legislators have underscored the necessity to modernize the country's national security system. The SPC's commitment to applying the concept of overall national security in its judicial processes signifies a robust approach to safeguarding sovereignty.

Plans to enact new laws, including a financial stability law and a private sector promotion law, coupled with revisions to existing legislation, exemplify a comprehensive strategy to mitigate internal and external threats, ensuring a stable environment for economic development and social harmony.

Advertisment

Advancing Judicial Transparency and Intellectual Property Rights

The SPC's report also heralds a new era of judicial transparency in China, with a notable 111.6% year-on-year increase in the online disclosure of court rulings. This significant advancement in making over 2.16 million court rulings accessible to the public not only enhances legal transparency but also promotes fairness and justice.

Furthermore, the SPC has intensified efforts to protect intellectual property rights, applying punitive damages in 319 cases involving trademark, patent rights, and trade secrets. The awarded damages have reached a groundbreaking 1.16 billion yuan ($161.2 million), demonstrating a determined stance against intellectual property infringement.

As China embarks on these comprehensive judicial reforms, the implications for both domestic and international stakeholders are profound. The SPC's work report for 2024 offers a glimpse into a future where legal integrity, transparency, and innovation are at the forefront of national development.

As these reforms unfold, the global community watches closely, anticipating the ripple effects on international trade, investment, and diplomatic relations. With a clear vision for the future, China sets the stage for a legal landscape that not only upholds justice but also propels the nation towards greater prosperity and stability.