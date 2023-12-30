China’s Strategy Amidst Global Political Uncertainties: A Focus on Self-Reliance and Domestic Innovation

In the oscillating world of global politics and economics, the forthcoming 2024 U.S. election emerges as a significant uncertainty. China, a major player on the global stage, is advised to leverage the efficiency of its governance system to reduce its reliance on Western countries. Peter Walker, an expert from GlobalArena, emphasizes the potential of China’s systematic efficiency as a strategic advantage in navigating the unpredictability of the U.S. election cycle.

Insulating from External Influences

By focusing on core competencies, China has the potential to insulate itself from the external influences of Western policies and market fluctuations. A move towards self-reliance and internal development could be an effective strategy for China to maintain stability and growth, despite external uncertainties. This perspective underscores the importance of national resilience and strategic independence in the face of global political events.

Investing in Domestic Innovation

China has been making concerted efforts to minimize its dependence on Western technology and resources. It has been investing heavily in domestic innovation and production, particularly in the tech industry, in response to increasing tensions with the United States and other Western countries.

Policy Uncertainty and Its Impact

The article uncovers the impact of policy uncertainty on asset pricing within China’s financial market, with an increase in stock returns observed during the months leading up to the Two Sessions. It was found that the extent of stock returns responding to policy uncertainty was contingent on various firm-specific characteristics. Furthermore, it was confirmed that investor sentiment is a complete mediator in the relationship between policy uncertainty and its impact on asset prices.

Energy Policy Uncertainty

China’s energy policy uncertainty has a positive effect on energy efficiency and green total factor productivity in the country’s cities. Despite the general perception that policy uncertainty inhibits enterprise investment and green economic efficiency, the study finds that it can be a driving force for city green performance, stimulating corporate innovation and industry upgrading.

