en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

China’s Stern Warning to US Over Taiwan: A Test of Sino-US Relations

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:58 am EST
China’s Stern Warning to US Over Taiwan: A Test of Sino-US Relations

In a strong message to the United States, Chinese officials have cautioned against any collusion with Taiwanese secessionists, particularly as the island nation gears up for its regional leader election. China has sternly warned that any push from secessionist forces in Taiwan towards their agenda will be met with severe reactions from the Chinese mainland. It is suggested that such actions could potentially place the United States in a precarious position.

Strained Sino-US Relations

Throughout 2023, the relationship between China and the United States has faced numerous hurdles, including the US’s reaction to the ‘balloon incident’ and continual challenges in diplomatic interactions. The recent military talks between the two nations marked the first since 2021, which were dominated by the Taiwan issue. China emphasised its unyielding stance on the matter, urging the US to ‘stop arming Taiwan’ and heed its concerns ‘seriously’.

Tensions Ahead of Taiwan’s Elections

The impending elections in Taiwan have further exacerbated tensions. China has not resumed talks following the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. Taiwan also witnessed a recent satellite launch by China over its airspace, triggering an islandwide air raid alert and fuelling worries about potential election interference.

A Glimmer of Hope?

Despite the escalating tensions, a survey involving respondents from 20 countries revealed that over a third anticipate that China-US relations will remain unchanged in the future. This suggests a belief in the resilience or status quo of the bilateral relationship, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the growing uncertainties.

0
China Politics United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
3 mins ago
Internet of Batteries: A New Era of Innovation for Electric Vehicles
A transformation is on the horizon for the electric vehicle (EV) industry, one that promises to address persistent challenges and unlock new possibilities for sustainable transportation. This revolution comes in the form of the Internet of Batteries (IoB), a concept explored in a paper published in the journal Green Energy and Intelligent Transportation on September
Internet of Batteries: A New Era of Innovation for Electric Vehicles
Hong Kong's Commerce & Economic Development Bureau Outlines Future Plans in Beijing Meeting
48 mins ago
Hong Kong's Commerce & Economic Development Bureau Outlines Future Plans in Beijing Meeting
China Amplifies Tax Incentives to Fuel Scientific and Technological Innovation
1 hour ago
China Amplifies Tax Incentives to Fuel Scientific and Technological Innovation
Beijing Introduces 'San Francisco Vision' in Diplomatic Messaging to U.S.
10 mins ago
Beijing Introduces 'San Francisco Vision' in Diplomatic Messaging to U.S.
CGTN’s ‘Tunes from Two Cities’ Unveils the Musical Soul of Hangzhou and Seattle
27 mins ago
CGTN’s ‘Tunes from Two Cities’ Unveils the Musical Soul of Hangzhou and Seattle
First Training and Exchange Base for Hong Kong Teachers Unveiled in Mainland China
34 mins ago
First Training and Exchange Base for Hong Kong Teachers Unveiled in Mainland China
Latest Headlines
World News
Diplomatic Exchanges Between China and US: Emphasis on Consistent Policy
9 seconds
Diplomatic Exchanges Between China and US: Emphasis on Consistent Policy
Swift Medical Response Saves Child from Cyanide Poisoning in Thailand
2 mins
Swift Medical Response Saves Child from Cyanide Poisoning in Thailand
Shifting Gears: Red Bull Changes Course in MotoGP Sponsorship
2 mins
Shifting Gears: Red Bull Changes Course in MotoGP Sponsorship
Detroit Lions' Resurgence Revitalizes City's Spirit
3 mins
Detroit Lions' Resurgence Revitalizes City's Spirit
Tragic Death of UK Mother in Turkey: A Cautionary Tale About Cosmetic Surgery Risks Abroad
3 mins
Tragic Death of UK Mother in Turkey: A Cautionary Tale About Cosmetic Surgery Risks Abroad
New York Residents Anticipate More Daylight and Strategies to Combat Seasonal Depression
4 mins
New York Residents Anticipate More Daylight and Strategies to Combat Seasonal Depression
Germany's Far-Right AfD Party's Controversial 'Masterplan' for Mass Deportations
4 mins
Germany's Far-Right AfD Party's Controversial 'Masterplan' for Mass Deportations
Mysterious White Powder Causes Numbness in Subway Customer in Reno
5 mins
Mysterious White Powder Causes Numbness in Subway Customer in Reno
Undefeated Wrestler Peter Rincan: A Rising Star in High School Sports
6 mins
Undefeated Wrestler Peter Rincan: A Rising Star in High School Sports
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app