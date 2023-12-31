China’s President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address

As 2024 dawned, Chinese President Xi Jinping made a resounding commitment to a comprehensive agenda focused on advancing China’s reform and opening up during his New Year address. This robust plan is aimed to bolster public confidence in the country’s developmental path. President Xi’s emphasis on economic growth stimulation, educational enhancement, and scientific and technological advancement, especially on talent cultivation, marks a significant turning point.

Revitalizing China’s Economy

In his speech, Xi underscored the importance of cherishing peace and working in unison with the international community for humanity’s common good. He also highlighted the sustained momentum of recovery in the Chinese economy, new advances in pursuing rural revitalization, and progress in fully revitalizing northeast China. The president stressed on the innovation-driven development in China, with new heights in innovation and creation, as well as deepening reform and opening up.

Addressing Challenges and Enhancing Prosperity

President Xi didn’t shy away from acknowledging the challenges encountered by some enterprises and individuals, expressing confidence in advancing Chinese modernization and promoting high-quality development in the coming year. He also expressed concerns over difficulties facing some firms’ operations, the hardship facing some people in employment and their daily lives, and the impact of natural disasters. Despite these challenges, Xi expressed confidence that China will enhance the positive trend of its economic recovery in 2024, sustain long-term economic development with deeper reforms, and promote high-quality development.

Unification and Integration

Xi Jinping reiterated China’s support for Hong Kong and Macao, highlighting the significance of leveraging their unique advantages to better integrate into the nation’s overall progress and ensure their long-term prosperity and stability. Furthermore, he made a firm statement about China’s reunification, emphasizing it as an inevitable outcome. He urged people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to share a common sense of purpose and partake in the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, marking a new chapter in cross-strait relations.