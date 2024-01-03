China’s Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country’s Election Results

As a neighboring nation prepares for pivotal presidential and parliamentary elections, all eyes are on Beijing, and how it will react to the changes that may soon take shape.

The potential impact of these elections on the delicately balanced relationship between Taiwan and China has become a matter of international concern.

China’s Stance on Taiwanese Independence

China has consistently warned against any attempt by Taiwan to make a push for formal independence. The outcome of the forthcoming election could significantly influence the response from Beijing.

Both the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), currently holding power, and the largest opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), are committed to strengthening Taiwan’s defenses in the face of growing tensions.

The threat of military conflict across the Taiwan Strait looms, underscored by China’s recent increase in military activities near Taiwan.