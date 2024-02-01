China's Potential Use of AI to Disrupt U.S. Elections: A New Landscape of Threats

U.S. security officials and researchers have raised concerns before Congress about the potential deployment of artificial intelligence (AI), particularly generative AI, by China to disrupt upcoming U.S. elections. The implications of this potential threat signal a seismic shift in the landscape of electoral politics and national security.

The Generative AI Threat

Testifying before the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, Nathan Beauchamp-Mustafaga, a researcher with the RAND Corporation, shed light on the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) interest in leveraging generative AI for tailored online influence operations. The PLA's adoption of generative AI could make their operations more autonomous, cost-effective, and subtle, thus harder to detect and counteract. Generative AI's ability to produce seemingly authentic content could enable the PLA to subtly manipulate American voters, escalating their capacity to conduct digital influence operations.

The Uncertain Deployment

However, the actual deployment of this technology by China in the U.S. political arena remains uncertain. During a hearing, CISA Director Jen Easterly and NSA leader Gen. Paul Nakasone refrained from providing evidence of the Chinese Communist Party using AI to interfere in U.S. elections, but stressed the importance of Americans remaining vigilant.

Skepticism Despite Assurances

Despite assurances from Chinese leader Xi Jinping and the Chinese foreign minister pledging non-interference in the upcoming U.S. elections, U.S. national security officials, including FBI Director Christopher Wray, express skepticism. The NSA and Cyber Command's Election Security Group have been mobilized to counter foreign threats to U.S. elections.

AI-generated deepfakes have already been used in elections, as witnessed in Europe, where fake AI-generated audio recordings were used for manipulation. The U.S. faces a myriad of challenges in preparing for and responding to potential AI election interference, including limited resources, inconsistent policies, and the difficulty in regulating and countering deepfakes. Speculation is rife that the AI-generated deepfake in Slovakia could have been the work of the Russian government, thus highlighting the varying efforts among U.S. states to counter and regulate deepfakes.