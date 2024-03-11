China's Parliament Grants Communist Party More Control Over State Council

China's National People's Congress revised a law on Monday, effectively enhancing the Communist Party's executive control over the State Council, marking a significant shift in the country's governance structure.

Amendment to State Council Organic Law Passes with Overwhelming Support

The amended State Council Organic Law received overwhelming approval from delegates, signaling a continuation of the trend towards consolidating power within the Communist Party. The revision, passed by 2,883 votes to eight, with nine abstentions, underscores the Party's efforts to centralize authority and align government actions with Party directives.

Transfer of Executive Authority from State to Party

Legal experts note that the amendment represents a continued transfer of power from the state to the Communist Party, marking a departure from the traditional division of labor between government and Party entities. The newly added articles emphasize the State Council's obligation to uphold the Party Central Committee's authority and adhere to Xi Jinping Thought, further solidifying the Party's dominance in policymaking and oversight of policy execution.

Implications and Analysis of the Revision

The revision of the State Council Organic Law is viewed as a significant reorganization of executive authority in China, with implications for governance, policymaking, and decision-making processes. Experts suggest that the amendment reflects the Party's desire to exert overt control over state organs and reinforce its leadership position.

Additionally, the cancellation of the premier's post-parliament news conference highlights the Party's growing influence over government institutions and signals a shift towards prioritizing Party directives in decision-making processes.