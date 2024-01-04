en English
China

China’s NPC Strengthens Constitutional Adherence with Landmark Decision

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:49 pm EST
China’s NPC Strengthens Constitutional Adherence with Landmark Decision

In a decisive move, China’s top legislative body, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC), has ushered in a 22-article decision. This far-reaching decision is designed to bolster the review of normative documents like administrative regulations and judicial interpretations, ensuring their strict adherence to the Constitution.

Correcting Contradictions

This landmark decision emphasizes the rectification of any provisions that contradict the Constitution. In a power consolidation move, it extends authority to NPC special committees to mandate the rectification or removal of problematic documents. This streamlined review process, a first for the NPC Standing Committee, is backed by precise guidelines on examination criteria.

Aligning with Central Leadership

Reflecting the directives of the central leadership and the report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2022, the decision is an endeavor to fully implement the Constitution. It aims to foster whole-process people’s democracy, enhance law-based governance, and ensure stringent compliance with the rule of law.

Abolition and Inclusion

The decision has led to the abolition of collective punishment practices affecting relatives of convicted criminals, which contradicted constitutional principles. Broadening its scope, it also includes normative documents from economic zones and free trade areas, mandating that these be submitted to the NPC Standing Committee for record within 30 days.

Taking immediate effect, the decision has been hailed as a positive step by law professionals, and is seen as a prelude to more specialized legislation in the pipeline.

0
China Law Politics
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

