China's NPC Focuses on Livelihood Improvement, Targets 5% GDP Growth in 2024

At the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislative body laid out ambitious plans aimed at improving the living standards of its citizens. Premier Li Qiang highlighted the central government's agenda, which includes targeting a real GDP growth of around 5% for 2024, creating 12 million new urban jobs, and reducing the disparity between urban and rural living standards.

Advertisment

The press conference underscored the government's dedication to transitioning towards a dual circulation economy, focusing on expanding domestic growth and reducing reliance on foreign imports and investment.

Setting Economic Goals Amidst Global Challenges

The announcement comes at a critical time when China faces skepticism from investors about its ability to meet these ambitious targets. Challenges such as deflation risks, falling household income, and the global economic slowdown have cast shadows over the nation's economic outlook.

Advertisment

Despite these hurdles, the Chinese government remains steadfast in its commitment to industrial upgrading and technological innovation as the backbone of its economic strategy. The focus is on boosting science and technology investments, upgrading the industrial supply chain, and promoting intelligent, green, and digital construction and agricultural equipment.

Addressing Inequality and Job Creation

One of the key objectives of the NPC's agenda is to bridge the gap between urban and rural areas to promote a more inclusive growth model. By creating 12 million new urban jobs and emphasizing agricultural modernization, China aims to ensure that economic prosperity is more evenly distributed across its vast population.

Advertisment

This effort to tackle inequality is seen as a crucial step towards sustaining long-term social stability and economic development. Moreover, the emphasis on strategic emerging industries and quantum technology indicates China's ambition to lead in high-tech fields, further driving job creation and economic diversification.

Transitioning to a Dual Circulation Economy

The underlying theme of the 14th NPC's agenda is the strategic pivot to a dual circulation economy, which balances domestic economic activities with foreign trade and investment. This model seeks to build a resilient economic structure that can withstand global uncertainties and foster sustainable growth.

By prioritizing the expansion of domestic markets and reducing dependence on external economies, China aims to cultivate a self-reliant and innovative economic landscape. This shift towards domestic consumption and innovation-driven growth represents a significant transformation in China's economic policy direction, aligning with its long-term development goals.