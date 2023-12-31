China’s Military Reshuffle: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament

In a significant turn of events, China has dismissed nine military officials from its parliament, including four generals from the army’s strategic missile unit. This move comes in the wake of the appointment of a new defence minister, Dong Jun, ending a months-long vacancy in the strategic post. The dismissals are part of a broader series of changes in the country’s military hierarchy.

(Read Also: Collision at Sea: Chinese Fishing Boat Sinks After Hitting Singapore-Flagged Tanker)

The Sweeping Reshuffle

The expelled officers include three from the Central Military Commission (CMC), China’s top military decision-making body, and one each from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force and PLA Navy. This reshuffling is a continuation of a significant restructuring within the military establishment, initiated after the sudden dismissal of China’s Defence Minister Li Shangfu in October.

Military Officials Expelled from Parliament

Among the dismissed officials were four generals from the army’s strategic missile unit. They, along with the five other ousted officers, had been serving as non-elected representatives in the National People’s Congress. Their removal has led to speculation about potential probes into their conduct, a conjecture supported by comments from SinoInsider, a US-based firm specializing in Chinese politics.

(Read Also: Escalating Tensions in South China Sea: ‘Grey Zone’ Tactics and the Risk of Conflict)

Shakeup in the Rocket Force Leadership

Notably, the reshuffle also affected the leadership of China’s Rocket Force, the body responsible for managing the country’s nuclear arsenal. This comes amid reports of a corruption investigation involving its former chief. The removals, announced by the state news agency Xinhua, came without an official explanation, further fueling speculation about the reasons behind these significant changes.

In conclusion, the expulsion of nine military officers from China’s parliament, including four generals from the strategic missile unit, represents a remarkable shift in the country’s military hierarchy. This move, following the appointment of a new defence minister, underscores the ongoing restructuring within China’s military establishment.

Read More