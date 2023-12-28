en English
China

China’s Military Overhaul: Xi Jinping Tightens Grip as Top Executives Dismissed

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:52 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:10 am EST
In a move signaling President Xi Jinping’s tightening grip on China’s armed forces, three top executives have been stripped of their senior roles within military state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Liu Shiquan of China North Industries Group, Wu Yansheng of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp, and Wang Changqing of China Aerospace Science & Industry Corp have been removed from their positions by the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China’s principal political advisory body. This development trails a broader pattern of considerable military personnel changes, including the dismissal of Defense Minister Li Shangfu amidst a comprehensive overhaul of China’s military.

Increased Military Assertiveness

In a context of escalated military assertiveness by Beijing, particularly towards Taiwan and in the South China Sea, and opposition from the US and its allies, this crackdown comes six months after the vanishing of high-ranking officers from the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force. While no details regarding the fate of the three executives have been disclosed, such announcements in China often precede detentions and corruption-related investigations.

Consolidation of Power

Foreign analysts perceive these developments as further evidence of Xi solidifying his political power and enforcing Communist Party discipline. The crackdown on corruption within the military procurement system is considered crucial for the PLA’s combat readiness, especially in light of the security tensions with the US. The removal of the SOE executives falls into Xi’s wider strategy of consolidating command and control over the armed forces.

Tensions and Reunification

On the 130th anniversary of Mao Zedong’s birth, Xi Jinping reiterated his stance on Taiwan, emphasizing that China’s complete reunification is inevitable and non-negotiable. Amidst these moves, Xi and other top members of the Communist Party commemorated Mao Zedong’s birth anniversary, an event used to boost Xi’s authority and align his leadership with Mao’s charisma. Such actions have sparked apprehension among citizens and heightened tensions in the region.

China Military Politics
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

