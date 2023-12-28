en English
China

China’s Military Opposes the US Defense Act: A Deep Dive into Geopolitical Tensions

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:11 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:13 am EST
China’s Military Opposes the US Defense Act: A Deep Dive into Geopolitical Tensions

In a strong response to the US National Defense Authorization Act, the Chinese military has voiced its staunch opposition, accusing the Act of creating unnecessary fears over an alleged ‘China military threat’. The Defense Ministry spokesperson, Wu Qian, declared that the Act violates China’s internal matters and infringes upon its sovereignty, security, and developmental interests.

China’s Geopolitical Concerns in 2023

Amid an increasingly intricate global security scenario in 2023, China grapples with an array of geopolitical security challenges. Key among these are the Taiwan question and the situation in the South China Sea. The Act’s support for Taiwan and its alleged interference in China’s regional elections have drawn particular ire from the Chinese military. The ‘one-China’ principle and the three Sino-US joint communiqués, according to China, are violated by these interventions.

(Also Read: ELFBAR, LOST MARY, and FEWO Launch Smart Vaping Factory in China)

Contesting Accusations

China’s opposition to the US Defense Act extends to its critique of the Act’s propensity to escalate the ‘China military threat theory’. The military has also expressed its stance on the provocations by the Philippines in the South China Sea. Tensions between the two superpowers have been exacerbated by accusations from the US of China intercepting a spy plane and carrying out an unsafe maneuver near a US vessel. China retorts these claims, accusing the US of containment and suppression.

(Also Read: Canada Prepares Financial Settlements for ‘Two Michaels’ Detained in China)

Non-Military Explanation for Balloon Presence

On a different note, the defense authority identified certain detected balloons as being used for meteorological purposes, providing a non-military explanation for their presence. These balloons, according to the authority, were inadvertently misdirected due to monsoon winds.

Simultaneously, the annual Wings Over Houston Airshow in Texas showcased an F-35 fighter jet’s performance, exhibiting military capabilities and aerial performances, offering a stark contrast to the escalating tensions between China and the US.

China Politics United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

