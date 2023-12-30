China’s Major Military Reshuffling: Nine Officials Dismissed from Parliament

In a significant reshuffle, China has ousted nine military officials from the National People’s Congress, including four generals from the army’s strategic missile unit. The state news agency Xinhua announced the decision, which came after a meeting of the Central Committee of the Communist Party. No explanation was provided for the removal of the officials.

Li Shangfu’s Disappearance and Dismissal

Li Shangfu, the former defense minister, mysteriously vanished from public view in August and was abruptly dismissed in October, triggering months of speculation about his whereabouts. The officials’ removal follows these events, suggesting a possible link. The dismissed officials were non-elected members of China’s parliament, hinting at potential investigations into their activities.

Dong Jun’s Appointment

On Friday, China filled the defense minister vacancy that had persisted for several months by appointing Dong Jun, the former navy chief. His primary responsibilities will involve engaging with the US military to lower the risk of conflict over Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Restructuring in China’s Rocket Force

There has been a significant restructuring within China’s Rocket Force, responsible for the country’s nuclear arsenal, amid reports of a corruption investigation involving its former chief. These changes are part of a series of high-level restructuring moves in the military establishment, pointing towards a broader shake-up within the country’s defense apparatus.

As reported by SinoInsider, a U.S.-based firm specializing in Chinese politics, the dismissal of these officials could hint at further investigations. However, China’s opaque political and legal systems have led to speculation about the real reasons behind the removal of top officials, leaving the world to wonder about the implications of these changes on China’s military operations.