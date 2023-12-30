en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

China’s Major Military Reshuffling: Nine Officials Dismissed from Parliament

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:44 am EST
China’s Major Military Reshuffling: Nine Officials Dismissed from Parliament

In a significant reshuffle, China has ousted nine military officials from the National People’s Congress, including four generals from the army’s strategic missile unit. The state news agency Xinhua announced the decision, which came after a meeting of the Central Committee of the Communist Party. No explanation was provided for the removal of the officials.

Li Shangfu’s Disappearance and Dismissal

Li Shangfu, the former defense minister, mysteriously vanished from public view in August and was abruptly dismissed in October, triggering months of speculation about his whereabouts. The officials’ removal follows these events, suggesting a possible link. The dismissed officials were non-elected members of China’s parliament, hinting at potential investigations into their activities.

Dong Jun’s Appointment

On Friday, China filled the defense minister vacancy that had persisted for several months by appointing Dong Jun, the former navy chief. His primary responsibilities will involve engaging with the US military to lower the risk of conflict over Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Restructuring in China’s Rocket Force

There has been a significant restructuring within China’s Rocket Force, responsible for the country’s nuclear arsenal, amid reports of a corruption investigation involving its former chief. These changes are part of a series of high-level restructuring moves in the military establishment, pointing towards a broader shake-up within the country’s defense apparatus.

As reported by SinoInsider, a U.S.-based firm specializing in Chinese politics, the dismissal of these officials could hint at further investigations. However, China’s opaque political and legal systems have led to speculation about the real reasons behind the removal of top officials, leaving the world to wonder about the implications of these changes on China’s military operations.

0
China Military Politics
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Thrilling Matches and Notable Performances Amp Up the United Cup Tennis Tournament

By Salman Khan

United Cup Underway: A Battle of Nations on the Tennis Court

By Salman Khan

Chinese Funeral Home's Cremation Services Stir Controversy Over Wealth-Dependent Pricing

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Ancient Temple Echoes with Melodies of the New Year: A Unique Celebration in China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Red Sea Crisis Spurs Surge in Charter Rates Benefiting Shipping Compan ...
@Business · 1 hour
Red Sea Crisis Spurs Surge in Charter Rates Benefiting Shipping Compan ...
heart comment 0
China-Nicaragua Free Trade Agreement: A New Era of Economic Partnership

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China-Nicaragua Free Trade Agreement: A New Era of Economic Partnership
China’s Shanxi Province: The Inspiring Story of a Village’s Cliff Road

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Shanxi Province: The Inspiring Story of a Village's Cliff Road
China and Russia Abstain from UN Resolution on Special Envoy to Afghanistan

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China and Russia Abstain from UN Resolution on Special Envoy to Afghanistan
A New Chapter in International Relations: China’s Head-of-State Diplomacy in 2023

By Aqsa Younas Rana

A New Chapter in International Relations: China's Head-of-State Diplomacy in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Maine Blocks Trump from Primary Ballot; California Resists Similar Move
2 mins
Maine Blocks Trump from Primary Ballot; California Resists Similar Move
Trump's Political Future in Limbo: The Role of the 14th Amendment in Determining Eligibility
2 mins
Trump's Political Future in Limbo: The Role of the 14th Amendment in Determining Eligibility
2023: A Year of Geopolitical Challenges and Shifting Power Dynamics
2 mins
2023: A Year of Geopolitical Challenges and Shifting Power Dynamics
Wanindu Hasaranga Appointed Sri Lanka's T20I Captain; Kusal Mendis to Lead ODI Side
3 mins
Wanindu Hasaranga Appointed Sri Lanka's T20I Captain; Kusal Mendis to Lead ODI Side
Telecom Bill 2023: A Balancing Act between Surveillance Powers and Privacy Rights
3 mins
Telecom Bill 2023: A Balancing Act between Surveillance Powers and Privacy Rights
COVID-19 Surge Triggers Epidemiological Alert in Bolivia
4 mins
COVID-19 Surge Triggers Epidemiological Alert in Bolivia
2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance
6 mins
2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance
Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament
6 mins
Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament
Arizona Wildcats Kick Off Pac-12 Season with Resounding Victory Over Cal
7 mins
Arizona Wildcats Kick Off Pac-12 Season with Resounding Victory Over Cal
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app