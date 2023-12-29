en English
China

China's Global Ambitions: Xi Jinping's Vision for a New World Order

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:16 am EST
China’s Global Ambitions: Xi Jinping’s Vision for a New World Order

In a clandestine meeting that shone a spotlight on China’s global ambitions, President Xi Jinping underscored the impending era of a rapidly evolving world shaped by China’s vision. In this crucial discourse on foreign policy, Xi’s administration pledged to bolster the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) grip on foreign affairs, taking a robust stance against perceived ‘bullying’ and ‘hegemonism’ by Western nations. This move is seen as part of a broader strategy to not only enhance China’s global standing, but to shape international norms and policies.

China’s Vision for Global Influence

Xi Jinping, in his address at the Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs in Beijing, highlighted China’s achievements in diplomacy, its stance on global stability and prosperity, and the promotion of a community with a shared future for mankind. A central theme was the need for a multipolar world, standing in opposition to unilateralism and protectionism.

Key to these global ambitions is the reunification of Taiwan with mainland China, a move that Xi considers the general trend and aspiration of the people. This stance, coupled with China’s military actions near Taiwan, has raised global concerns about its intentions. Internally, China faces criticism for its crackdown on dissent and accusations of committing genocide against its Uyghur Muslim minority.

Climate Commitment and Economic Expansion

China’s emissions are expected to peak in 2023, with a decrease anticipated in 2024. The country’s climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, pledged to clarify the year and level of peak emissions at the U.N. Climate Change Summit. China has committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2060 and is investing heavily in renewable energy and electric vehicles.

Alongside these climate commitments, China is focused on expanding its global influence, especially in the Caspian Sea region and Central Asia. The Belt and Road Initiative, with substantial investments in infrastructure, aims to create new trade routes and foster economic growth. The objective extends beyond mere economic interests, aiming to counterbalance Russian dominance and cultivate partnerships with key players in the region.

China’s Global Development Initiative

At the 76th UN General Assembly, China unveiled its Global Development Initiative (GDI) to enhance international attention on global development and speed up the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The GDI, endorsed by over 100 countries and international organizations, focuses on shared, sustainable development with a people-centric approach and commitment to environmental stewardship. However, questions remain about resource distribution and the initiative’s approach to development cooperation.

The recent party meeting on China’s future foreign policy emphasized the need for diplomats and cadres to unite the world and maintain a resilient fighting spirit. The Belt and Road Initiative was praised as the world’s most extensive platform for international cooperation. Xi also reiterated his commitment to strengthening China and revitalizing the nation through modernization efforts, emphasizing the need for China to uphold the CPC central leadership’s ultimate authority over foreign affairs, oppose power politics and bullying, and promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation.

0
China International Relations Politics
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

