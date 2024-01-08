China’s Anti-Corruption Crusade: Former Guiyang Party Chief Li Zaiyong Under Investigation

Unfolding in China’s political arena is a scandal involving Li Zaiyong, the former Communist Party secretary of Guiyang in Guizhou province, who is now under the stringent scrutiny of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), the country’s top anti-corruption institution. A state broadcaster CCTV documentary exposed his questionable activities, shedding light on his misuse of public funds, environmental damage, and reckless borrowing, which led to significant financial risk.

Accumulation of Debts and Failed Projects

Li’s tenure as party chief in Liupanshui from 2013 to 2017 saw him borrowing over 150 billion yuan for 23 large-scale tourism projects, without due consideration of the city’s financial capacity. This debt was a staggering amount, accounting for more than 10% of the city’s GDP in 2017. The interest payments alone amounted to an astronomical 900 million yuan. The impact of these financial decisions was severe with 16 of these projects deemed failures and left idle, resulting in the wastage of substantial funds.

Confessions and Repercussions

Li admitted to initiating these projects with the intention of gaining attention from his superiors, acknowledging his selfishness and flagrant disregard for the financial burden he was passing on to his successors. Under his direction, government lands were mortgaged multiple times to finance these projects, causing further financial instability.

Agricultural Mismanagement

Adding to his list of transgressions, Li is also implicated in the agricultural mismanagement of 473,482 hectares of land. He had ordered the planting of chestnut roses, a crop unsuitable for the local soil, leading to poor yields and substantial losses for the agricultural industry.

Post his stint in Guiyang and Liupanshui, Li briefly served as the secretary general of Guizhou’s provincial committee and was later appointed Guiyang party chief in 2017. His case is a stark reminder of the broader anti-corruption campaign in China, which has recently seen several high-profile officials including provincial party chiefs, being investigated and prosecuted for corruption. As this case unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing fight against corruption, as China continues its pursuit of a cleaner and more transparent political system.