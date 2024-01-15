China Under Xi Jinping: A Historical Rewrite for a New Era

In a current political climate where history is as potent a tool as any, the Chinese administration under the leadership of President Xi Jinping is making significant strides in redefining the country’s historical narrative. This strategy, part of a broader campaign to consolidate the Communist Party’s legitimacy and authority, also seeks to foster a sense of national pride and unity among Chinese citizens.

Xi Jinping: A Modern Mao

Central to this initiative is the portrayal of Xi Jinping in a role reminiscent of Mao Zedong, the transformative leader of China’s revolution. The campaign involves a comprehensive overhaul of history textbooks, control over media narratives, and a renewed emphasis on ideological education that highlights China’s achievements while mitigating or reinterpreting its past struggles and missteps.

The Aim of the Historical Rewrite

By undertaking this mammoth task of historical rewrite, the Chinese government aims to solidify Xi’s legacy, spur patriotism, and reaffirm the Party’s dominion over the country’s historical discourse. This rewriting of history is also perceived as a means to rationalize the Party’s present policies and future aspirations, both within China and on the global front.

Relevance in Recent Developments

The relevance of this historical revisionism is evident in recent developments. 2023 saw China’s shipbuilding industry achieve considerable growth, with completions surpassing half the global total. The country also announced its commitment to the ‘one China’ principle, leading to the severance of diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Additionally, China’s GDP growth in 2023 exceeded 5 percent, further underlining its economic prowess on the world stage. China’s burgeoning new energy vehicle industry, with annual NEV sales projected to account for 45 percent of the total by 2027, is another testament to the country’s ambitious growth narrative.

In conclusion, these developments and the ongoing historical rewrite signify China’s endeavor to shape global perceptions, emphasizing its successes and potential while downplaying past shortcomings. As the country continues to evolve under Xi’s leadership, the world watches with keen interest and a hint of apprehension.