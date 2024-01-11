en English
Politics

China Stands Firm on Taiwan in Military Talks with the U.S.

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:07 pm EST
Amid the escalating tension in the Indo-Pacific region and on the cusp of a pivotal election in Taiwan, the United States and China held their first military discussions since 2022. Major General Song Yanchao, a Chinese official, reiterated China’s unyielding stance on Taiwan, stating that China would “not make any concession or compromise” on the matter. Despite articulating a desire to cultivate a steady military relationship with the U.S., Song emphasized that the U.S. must earnestly contemplate China’s standpoint and discontinue its support for Taiwan’s independence and its arming of Taipei.

China’s Unwavering Stance on Taiwan

During the talks, China underscored its firm position on Taiwan, a topic of perennial tension between China and the U.S. The Chinese military officials warned their U.S. counterparts that Beijing would ‘never compromise’ on the Taiwan issue. Moreover, they urged the U.S. to cease its ‘provocative actions’ in the South China Sea and to stop supplying arms to Taiwan.

Restoration of Military Communications

The talks followed a November meeting between President Biden and President Xi Jinping, where the two leaders agreed to restore military communications. This decision came after a period of strain due to an incident involving a Chinese spy balloon and a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. However, these talks did not result in any significant breakthrough regarding the tensions over Taiwan.

Future Developments

Following Taiwan’s election, the U.S. plans to send an unofficial delegation to the region. This decision comes amid calls for the resignation of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin over a hospitalization scandal. Furthermore, Yemen’s Houthi rebels recently launched a substantial attack on U.S. and U.K. forces in the Red Sea, adding another layer of complexity to the geopolitical landscape.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

