China

China Shapes Its Foreign Policy at Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:21 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 4:03 am EST
China Shapes Its Foreign Policy at Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs

In a recent major event on the global diplomatic stage, China hosted the Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs in Beijing.

The event was attended by the country’s top leadership, including President Xi Jinping, and senior officials from various governmental departments and foreign affairs agencies, signalling China’s proactive stance in global diplomacy.

China’s Commitment to Multilateralism

The conference underscored China’s commitment to multilateralism amid growing security and development challenges around the world. Xi Jinping, who also holds the positions of general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech at the conference.

He emphasized the principles of self-confidence and self-reliance, openness and inclusiveness, fairness and justice, and win-win cooperation in China’s external work.

Emphasis on the Belt and Road Initiative

Notably, Xi Jinping attended the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and delivered a keynote speech, further promoting the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as a means to enhance international cooperation and development.

The BRI is seen as a cornerstone of China’s foreign policy and a vehicle for promoting economic growth and development in participating countries.

Sino-Russian Relations and Regional Tensions

In addition to these events, Xi Jinping also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, underlining the significance of Sino-Russian relations.

However, amidst China’s diplomatic activities, the passage of a US guided-missile destroyer through the Taiwan Straits was reported, indicating ongoing tensions in the region. China’s role in international conflicts, such as the Palestinian-Israeli situation, was also acknowledged.

Expectations for China’s Constructive Contribution

Expectations from other nations like Malaysia have mounted for China to contribute constructively to the peace process. This series of diplomatic engagements and conferences demonstrates China’s assertive approach to shaping its foreign policy and addressing global issues.

China International Relations Politics
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

