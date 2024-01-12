China Seeks Enhanced Legislative Exchanges with Belgium: A Step Towards Mutual Growth

On January 12, 2024, Beijing played host to a pivotal meeting between Zhao Leji, Chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee of China, and Alexander De Croo, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium. The conversation, characterized by Zhao’s call for increased interactions between the legislative bodies of China and Belgium, painted a picture of deepening cooperation between the two nations.

Decade of Cooperation

This year marks a momentous occasion: the 10th anniversary of the all-round friendly cooperative partnership between China and Belgium. Zhao highlighted the steady momentum of the China-Belgium relationship, underlining the fruitful practical cooperation and growing cultural and people-to-people exchanges. These developments have benefitted both nations in terms of economic growth, cultural understanding, and diplomatic relationships.

Respecting Core Interests

Zhao underscored the importance of respecting each other’s core interests and major concerns, advocating for increased cooperation across a variety of fields. The end goal? The steady and long-term development of bilateral relations. He also expressed hope that Belgium would play a constructive role within the European Union (EU) to bolster positive interactions and mutual growth between the EU and China.

Belgium’s Perspective

From Belgium’s standpoint, Prime Minister De Croo emphasized the value his country places on its relationship with China. He expressed the need for close communication and enhanced mutual trust, as well as a desire to expand economic and trade cooperation. Additionally, De Croo highlighted the importance of promoting sustainable development in relations between Belgium, China, and the European Union.

The National People’s Congress of China, represented by Zhao Leji, expressed a willingness to strengthen friendly exchanges with the Belgian parliament. The goal is to share experiences in governance and legislation, thereby supporting cooperation across multiple domains, from economy to culture, and from technology to environment.