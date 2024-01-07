en English
China

China Retaliates Against US With Sanctions on Defense Companies

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
China Retaliates Against US With Sanctions on Defense Companies

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced retaliatory sanctions against five American defense-related companies, a move triggered by the United States’ arms sales to Taiwan and sanctions against Chinese entities. The sanctioned companies include BAE Systems Land and Armament, Alliant Techsystems Operation, AeroVironment, ViaSat, and Data Link Solutions. This move will freeze the properties of these companies in China, barring any transactions or cooperation from Chinese organizations and individuals.

(Read Also: Tesla Recalls Over 1.6 Million Vehicles in China Due to Assisted Driving and Door Lock Issues)

China’s Response to US Actions

This announcement comes in the wake of the U.S. approving $300 million in equipment, training, and equipment repair for Taiwan, a move seen as meddling in China’s domestic affairs. Beijing has consistently expressed strong opposition to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, viewing it as a violation of the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, specifically the August 17 communiqué of 1982.

A Symbolic Response

The sanctions serve as a symbolic response to the U.S. actions, reminding the world of the potential threat of military conflict over Taiwan. These sanctions mirror previous actions by China, such as when it placed Lockheed Martin Corp. and Raytheon Missiles & Defense on its unreliable entities list for similar reasons.

(Read Also: The Reimagining of Chinese Shopping Malls: From Retail to Cultural Hubs)

The Implications of the Sanctions

These sanctions underscore China’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its national sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity. The Chinese government has also reiterated its commitment to protect the lawful rights and interests of its companies and citizens. In this tense situation, China has urged the U.S. to adhere to the one-China principle and the provisions of the China-US joint communiqués, to halt arms sales to Taiwan, and to stop imposing illegal unilateral sanctions against China. Beijing has warned of strong and resolute responses should these U.S. actions persist.

China Politics United States
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

