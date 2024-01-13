en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

China Reaffirms ‘Inevitable’ Reunification with Taiwan Post-Election

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:38 pm EST
China Reaffirms ‘Inevitable’ Reunification with Taiwan Post-Election

The Chinese government has once again emphasized its belief that the ‘reunification’ with Taiwan is an ‘inevitable’ outcome. This comes in the wake of the recent pivotal election in Taiwan, where William Lai Ching-te emerged victorious. Beijing perceives Lai’s victory as a potential threat to peace, given his independence-leaning political stance.

Beijing’s Stance on Taiwan’s Independence

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) spokesperson, Chen Binhua, dismissed the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) victory in the presidential election, stating that the DPP does not represent the mainstream public opinion on the island. This reiteration of Beijing’s stance underscores the ongoing tensions between China and Taiwan. China views Taiwan as a breakaway province that must be brought back under its control, often emphasizing the ‘One China’ policy.

Implications of Lai’s Victory

Following Lai’s victory, world leaders have extended their congratulations and expressed hope for a peaceful resolution of the differences between Taiwan and China. The election was closely watched by both Beijing and Washington as they compete for influence in the region. Beijing, however, has warned of the dangers of Lai’s leadership, asserting that the election results will not impede the trend of reunification. China has denounced Lai as a dangerous separatist and vowed to oppose any ‘separatist activities’ in Taiwan.

Looking Forward

Despite the political tensions and competing narratives, Lai has expressed a desire to maintain the status quo with China and avoid becoming enemies. Beijing’s stance on realizing national reunification remains consistent and firm. The global community will continue to watch closely as these events unfold, with the hope that diplomacy and dialogue will lead to a peaceful resolution.

0
China Health Politics
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
28 mins ago
Boeing's Crisis Deepens: An Opportunity for China's Aviation Industry?
In the wake of a recent incident where a door panel blew out of an Alaska Airlines plane, the grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 jets ‘indefinitely’ has sent shockwaves through the aviation industry. This incident has led to heightened scrutiny of the US-based aerospace giant Boeing, with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposing
Boeing's Crisis Deepens: An Opportunity for China's Aviation Industry?
China's Strategic Investments in Latin America: A Move to Dominate the EV Market
1 hour ago
China's Strategic Investments in Latin America: A Move to Dominate the EV Market
China Dismisses Taiwan's Election Outcome as DPP Secures Presidency
1 hour ago
China Dismisses Taiwan's Election Outcome as DPP Secures Presidency
Beijing Criticizes German Minister's Remarks on South China Sea
51 mins ago
Beijing Criticizes German Minister's Remarks on South China Sea
Yim Ho: An Unseen Lens on China Through Film
52 mins ago
Yim Ho: An Unseen Lens on China Through Film
Boeing's Setback Opens Doors for China's Aviation Industry
58 mins ago
Boeing's Setback Opens Doors for China's Aviation Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Close Watch on Red Sea: A Strategic Move Amid Rising Tensions
11 mins
Close Watch on Red Sea: A Strategic Move Amid Rising Tensions
A Blend of National News: From Court Verdicts to Festive Celebrations
16 mins
A Blend of National News: From Court Verdicts to Festive Celebrations
Malcolm Okello Steers Heathens to Uganda Cup Final with Stellar Performance
19 mins
Malcolm Okello Steers Heathens to Uganda Cup Final with Stellar Performance
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
20 mins
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
Congress Takes Over INDI ALLIANCE: Coalition on the Brink of Collapse
21 mins
Congress Takes Over INDI ALLIANCE: Coalition on the Brink of Collapse
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
22 mins
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
24 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
25 mins
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
31 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
24 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
31 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
34 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
59 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app