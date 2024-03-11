China Protests PM Modi's Arunachal Visit and Sela Tunnel Inauguration, Citing Territorial Claims

China has lodged a diplomatic protest with India over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh for the inauguration of the strategically significant Sela tunnel. Viewing Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, China contends that India's actions further complicate the ongoing boundary disputes between the two nations.

Strategic Importance of the Sela Tunnel

Constructed at an altitude of 13,000 feet and costing Rs 825 crore, the Sela tunnel is heralded as the world's longest bi-lane tunnel. This infrastructure marvel promises all-weather connectivity between Tezpur in Assam and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, a region sharing its northern boundary with China. Beyond facilitating smoother travel, reducing journey time by over an hour, the tunnel stands as a critical asset for the swift movement of troops and arms to forward locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

China's Stance and Historical Context

China's reaction, voiced by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, highlights a longstanding contention, reiterating that China does not recognize the so-called Arunachal Pradesh and firmly opposes any development efforts by India in the area it calls Zangnan. This incident is not isolated, marking a continuation of China's historical objections to Indian political engagements in Arunachal Pradesh. India, on the other hand, maintains that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of its territory, asserting that renaming or claiming regions does not alter their sovereign status.

Implications for India-China Relations

The inauguration of the Sela tunnel and the ensuing diplomatic protest from China underscore the fragile nature of India-China relations, particularly concerning border issues. While India aims to bolster its border infrastructure for strategic and developmental reasons, China views such moves as provocations, complicating the path to resolving the boundary question. This event thus adds another layer to the intricate tapestry of India-China relations, signaling that territorial disputes remain a potent source of tension between the two nations.

The strategic development represented by the Sela tunnel's inauguration and China's immediate response highlight the ongoing complexities and sensitivities surrounding the India-China border. As both nations continue to assert their positions, the international community watches closely, recognizing the broader implications for regional stability and security.