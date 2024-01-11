China Opposes U.S. Interference in Dutch Lithography Machine Exports

In a stern response to the United States’ interference in Dutch companies’ lithography machine exports to China, the Chinese government has voiced its strong opposition. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson, Shu Jueting, criticized the U.S. for its manipulative tactics, accusing the nation of weaponizing export controls to disrupt normal trade activities between companies from different countries.

China’s Stance on Fair Trade Practices

Shu urged the Dutch government to abide by contractual agreements, promoting fair trade practices, and maintaining an international trade environment that is free, open, just, and non-discriminatory. The spokesperson emphasized China’s deep-seated concern about the U.S.’s heavy-handed intervention, asserting that such actions undermine the principle of fair trade.

Export Controls: A Bone of Contention

The U.S. has imposed export controls, leading the Dutch government to restrict the export of certain lithography products to China. Lithography machines are integral to the production of advanced semiconductors, making them a critical component of high-tech exports. This move has sparked firm opposition from China, which is prepared to take necessary measures to protect its business interests.

Wang Wentao’s Intervention

The Chinese Commerce Minister, Wang Wentao, expressed his concerns over the U.S. curbs preventing third countries from exporting lithography machines to China. Wang highlighted the U.S.’s use of export controls to cut off China’s access to advanced chips and chip-making tools, lobbying allies with key suppliers to adopt similar curbs. This has led to the revocation of an export license covering the shipment of equipment to China by Dutch chip equipment maker ASML. Wang’s conversation with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also underlined Beijing’s concern about the U.S. Department of Commerce’s survey into how U.S. companies are sourcing legacy chips.

In conclusion, China’s strong opposition to the U.S.’s interference in Dutch companies’ lithography machine exports has stirred the international trade waters. As the tension escalates, the global audience awaits the unfolding of this narrative, anticipating the potential shifts in the landscape of international trade and technology.