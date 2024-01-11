China Intensifies Anti-Corruption Campaign into 2023: A Drive Towards Economic and Social Progress

In an ongoing effort to protect and enhance its economic and social progression, China continues to intensify its anti-corruption campaign in 2023. This crusade aims to eradicate corruption, preserve institutional integrity, and ensure a stable, fair environment for development. The focus on critical sectors indicates a resolve to dismantle systemic issues potentially obstructing economic growth or social welfare, while the campaign's expansion reaffirms China's commitment to rigorous governance standards and a transparent, accountable system that instills confidence in the nation's development trajectory.

Advertisment

Setting the Anti-Corruption Agenda

The 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) has expanded the anti-corruption work, adding sectors like the tobacco industry to its focus areas. The CCDI is prioritizing punishment for corruption that involves collusion between government and businesses. The campaign also targets corruption issues in finance, state-owned enterprises, energy, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure projects, and bidding and tendering. The CCDI is resolute in punishing corruption that directly affects the public, including new and hidden forms of corruption.

Enforcing Discipline, Promoting Transparency

Advertisment

The CCDI is launching special campaigns to crack down on irregular practices of officials participating in or organizing banquets, and it is committed to eradicating formalism and bureaucratism. The Commission is also committed to improving internal Party supervision and intensifying the supervision of top leaders and the leadership teams. Key anti-corruption initiatives include institutional reforms in crucial areas, joint investigation of bribe-giving and bribe-taking, and enhancing the joint punishment mechanism for key bribe givers.

2024: A Pivotal Year in the Anti-Corruption Crusade

The year 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and is a critical year for fulfilling the goals and tasks set by the 14th Five Year Plan 2021-2025. The third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, held in Beijing, emphasized the need to constantly intensify the fight against corruption. The meeting underscored the necessity for strict steps to tighten Party discipline, maintaining correct political orientation, and deepening inspection.