China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle

In a major reshuffle within China’s military leadership, nine military officials, including four generals from the army’s strategic missile unit, were expelled from the National People’s Congress (NPC). The state news agency, Xinhua, reported this decision late on Friday, following a Communist Party’s Central Committee meeting, without providing any reasons for the expulsions.

Major Restructuring within China’s Military

This significant reshuffle is part of a series of high-level changes that began with the abrupt dismissal of Defence Minister Li Shangfu in October. Li Shangfu, who vanished from public view in August, was formally dismissed in October. His successor, Dong Jun, was appointed as the new Defence Minister on Friday, putting an end to a months-long vacancy.

Changes in Leadership of China’s Rocket Force

Moreover, changes have been observed in the leadership of China’s secretive Rocket Force, which is responsible for the country’s nuclear arsenal. These changes follow reports of a corruption probe involving its former chief. The expelled officials from the NPC were non-elected representatives, indicating possible investigations into their conduct.

Speculations and Implications

The reshuffle has sparked questions about President Xi Jinping‘s intentions and the underlying reasons for these high-profile changes. According to SinoInsider, a US-based firm specializing in Chinese politics, these dismissals validate some of the rumors that had been circulating. With Beijing increasing military pressure on Taiwan and asserting itself in the South China Sea, these dismissals come at a sensitive time, adding a new layer of complexity to China’s political landscape.