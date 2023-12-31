en English
China

China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:14 am EST
China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle

In a major reshuffle within China’s military leadership, nine military officials, including four generals from the army’s strategic missile unit, were expelled from the National People’s Congress (NPC). The state news agency, Xinhua, reported this decision late on Friday, following a Communist Party’s Central Committee meeting, without providing any reasons for the expulsions.

Major Restructuring within China’s Military

This significant reshuffle is part of a series of high-level changes that began with the abrupt dismissal of Defence Minister Li Shangfu in October. Li Shangfu, who vanished from public view in August, was formally dismissed in October. His successor, Dong Jun, was appointed as the new Defence Minister on Friday, putting an end to a months-long vacancy.

Changes in Leadership of China’s Rocket Force

Moreover, changes have been observed in the leadership of China’s secretive Rocket Force, which is responsible for the country’s nuclear arsenal. These changes follow reports of a corruption probe involving its former chief. The expelled officials from the NPC were non-elected representatives, indicating possible investigations into their conduct.

Speculations and Implications

The reshuffle has sparked questions about President Xi Jinping‘s intentions and the underlying reasons for these high-profile changes. According to SinoInsider, a US-based firm specializing in Chinese politics, these dismissals validate some of the rumors that had been circulating. With Beijing increasing military pressure on Taiwan and asserting itself in the South China Sea, these dismissals come at a sensitive time, adding a new layer of complexity to China’s political landscape.

China Military Politics
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

