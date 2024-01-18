en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

China Expands Influence in Pakistan Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:43 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
China Expands Influence in Pakistan Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

China continues to expand its influence and infrastructure in Gwadar, a southern coastal town in Pakistan, through various mining projects, the development of an international airport, and port enhancements. One of the world’s largest undeveloped copper and gold sites, the Reko Diq mine in the Chagai district, is jointly owned by the Canadian company Barrick Gold and the Pakistani government, each holding a 50% stake.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: A Major Player in Pakistan’s Development

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has significantly contributed to Pakistan’s economic growth. The Gwadar Port has witnessed substantial progress, with cargo throughput in the first half of 2023 reaching 1.6 times that of the entire year of 2022. China shows readiness to continue working with Pakistan to further expand and deepen cooperation in various sectors such as industries, agriculture, mining, and information technology.

The Second Phase of CPEC: A Cultural Caravan

Pakistan is gearing up to host the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) cultural caravan, aiming to enhance cultural connectivity and regional collaboration. This initiative is set to showcase the diverse cultural heritage of the region, with a particular focus on Central Asian States. The potential for collaboration in film and cinema is seen as a key component in strengthening cultural ties between Pakistan and countries like Kazakhstan.

Tensions Escalate in the Middle East

Meanwhile, Iran’s support for various militant groups in the Middle East, including Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis in Yemen, and Hezbollah in Lebanon, has escalated regional tensions. Hamas, considered a terrorist organization by several countries, including Australia, the US, the UK, and the EU, has drawn the ire of major global powers. The conflict has intensified with Hezbollah engaging in skirmishes with Israel along the Lebanese border and the targeting of assassinations within Lebanon. The Houthis have disrupted maritime traffic in the Red Sea, justifying their actions as support for Hamas and opposition to Israel. This has led to military actions by the United States and the United Kingdom against the Houthis in Yemen, aiming to protect international shipping trade. These actions have heightened concerns that Iran could escalate its involvement in the conflict, potentially leading to a wider war in the region.

0
International Relations Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
2 mins ago
President Museveni Engages with Delegates at Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024
The recently concluded Non-Aligned Movement Summit held at Speke Resort Munyonyo was marked by President Museveni of Uganda engaging in post-event interactions with delegates. The Non-Aligned Movement, a coalition of nations not officially aligned with or against any major power bloc, utilizes such summits as platforms for discussing global issues and encouraging cooperation amongst its
President Museveni Engages with Delegates at Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024
Iran and the Philippines Seek to Strengthen Ties at NAM Summit
27 mins ago
Iran and the Philippines Seek to Strengthen Ties at NAM Summit
Bahrain and Japan Pledge to Bolster Bilateral Ties as New Japanese Ambassador Takes Office
48 mins ago
Bahrain and Japan Pledge to Bolster Bilateral Ties as New Japanese Ambassador Takes Office
Novak Djokovic Opens Up: On Federer, Tennis Etiquette, and Facing Criticism
7 mins ago
Novak Djokovic Opens Up: On Federer, Tennis Etiquette, and Facing Criticism
India's External Affairs Minister Engages in Diplomatic Talks at NAM Summit
11 mins ago
India's External Affairs Minister Engages in Diplomatic Talks at NAM Summit
Ayo Makun Named Creative Goodwill Ambassador for AU6RG and ECASR
23 mins ago
Ayo Makun Named Creative Goodwill Ambassador for AU6RG and ECASR
Latest Headlines
World News
LASUTH Staff Praised for Resilience Amidst Health Sector Challenges, New Initiatives Highlighted
1 min
LASUTH Staff Praised for Resilience Amidst Health Sector Challenges, New Initiatives Highlighted
MP Paray Urges Immediate Action in Paria Board Removal Following Fatal Incident Enquiry
2 mins
MP Paray Urges Immediate Action in Paria Board Removal Following Fatal Incident Enquiry
President Museveni Engages with Delegates at Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024
2 mins
President Museveni Engages with Delegates at Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024
Carpinteria Girls' Water Polo Team Rides Wave of Emotions at Buena Friendlies Tournament
2 mins
Carpinteria Girls' Water Polo Team Rides Wave of Emotions at Buena Friendlies Tournament
Ruben Love's Spectacular Catch Stirs Excitement at Black Clash T20
3 mins
Ruben Love's Spectacular Catch Stirs Excitement at Black Clash T20
Technical Titans: Wrestlers who Shaped the Ring in TNA Wrestling
3 mins
Technical Titans: Wrestlers who Shaped the Ring in TNA Wrestling
Greek Athletes Honored for 2023 Achievements and Paris 2024 Olympic Qualification
3 mins
Greek Athletes Honored for 2023 Achievements and Paris 2024 Olympic Qualification
Governor Newsom Travels to South Carolina to Engage Rural Voters
4 mins
Governor Newsom Travels to South Carolina to Engage Rural Voters
Alex de Minaur Faces Andrey Rublev in Crucial Australian Open Clash
5 mins
Alex de Minaur Faces Andrey Rublev in Crucial Australian Open Clash
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
3 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
3 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
5 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
5 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
5 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
5 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
5 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app