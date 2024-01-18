China Expands Influence in Pakistan Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

China continues to expand its influence and infrastructure in Gwadar, a southern coastal town in Pakistan, through various mining projects, the development of an international airport, and port enhancements. One of the world’s largest undeveloped copper and gold sites, the Reko Diq mine in the Chagai district, is jointly owned by the Canadian company Barrick Gold and the Pakistani government, each holding a 50% stake.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: A Major Player in Pakistan’s Development

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has significantly contributed to Pakistan’s economic growth. The Gwadar Port has witnessed substantial progress, with cargo throughput in the first half of 2023 reaching 1.6 times that of the entire year of 2022. China shows readiness to continue working with Pakistan to further expand and deepen cooperation in various sectors such as industries, agriculture, mining, and information technology.

The Second Phase of CPEC: A Cultural Caravan

Pakistan is gearing up to host the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) cultural caravan, aiming to enhance cultural connectivity and regional collaboration. This initiative is set to showcase the diverse cultural heritage of the region, with a particular focus on Central Asian States. The potential for collaboration in film and cinema is seen as a key component in strengthening cultural ties between Pakistan and countries like Kazakhstan.

Tensions Escalate in the Middle East

Meanwhile, Iran’s support for various militant groups in the Middle East, including Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis in Yemen, and Hezbollah in Lebanon, has escalated regional tensions. Hamas, considered a terrorist organization by several countries, including Australia, the US, the UK, and the EU, has drawn the ire of major global powers. The conflict has intensified with Hezbollah engaging in skirmishes with Israel along the Lebanese border and the targeting of assassinations within Lebanon. The Houthis have disrupted maritime traffic in the Red Sea, justifying their actions as support for Hamas and opposition to Israel. This has led to military actions by the United States and the United Kingdom against the Houthis in Yemen, aiming to protect international shipping trade. These actions have heightened concerns that Iran could escalate its involvement in the conflict, potentially leading to a wider war in the region.