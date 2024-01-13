China Dismisses Taiwan Presidential Election Outcome: Implications for the Indo-Pacific Region

China has waved off the significance of Taiwan’s recent presidential election, in which the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te emerged victorious, securing over 40% of the vote. The Chinese government, through the spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, Chen Binhua, expressed that the DPP does not mirror the mainstream public opinion in Taiwan. This statement, translated from an official report by Xinhua, China’s state news agency, implies that the election results will not alter the underlying dynamics of cross-Strait relations or the mutual longing for closer ties between the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

The Election and its Implications

The election, which saw Lai Ching-te, Taiwan’s vice president from the DPP, win the presidency, marked a historical third term in power for the party. Despite China’s warnings and threats, Lai, in his victory speech, called for unity and pledged to defend Taiwan’s identity. This victory is likely to irritate China, with the result reflecting the continuation of a government that fosters a sovereign Taiwan and a national identity separate from China. This has led to deepening cross-Strait tensions.

Taiwan’s Political Landscape

Lai’s victory was credited to the split of the main opposition parties, resulting in the DPP losing control of Taiwan’s parliament. The election was also fought on domestic issues, such as the economy and the DPP’s reputation as the vanguard of progressive values. The Kuomintang and Taiwan People’s Party made gains in the legislative votes. However, the DPP fell short of obtaining a majority in the Legislature.

China’s Ongoing Claim

Beijing continues to assert its claim over Taiwan, framing the election as a choice between peace and war, prosperity and decline. It considers reunification with the mainland a historical inevitability. The Chinese government has labeled Lai as a ‘stubborn worker for Taiwan independence’ and a ‘dangerous separatist.’ Taiwan has been self-governing since the Chinese Nationalist Party (Kuomintang) retreated there in 1949 after losing the Chinese civil war.

The election results are anticipated to influence China’s approach to Taiwan and bear implications for China-U.S. relations and security in the Indo-Pacific region. The next leader of Taiwan will have to navigate a complex external environment with cross-strait and U.S.-Chinese tensions high.