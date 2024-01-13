China Dismisses Taiwan Election Results: Impacts on Cross-Strait Relations

China has dismissed the results of Taiwan’s recent presidential elections, asserting that the victory of the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) candidate, Lai Ching-te, does not mirror the mainstream public sentiment in Taiwan. Despite Lai securing over 40% of the popular vote, Beijing maintains that this does not change the fundamental dynamics of cross-Strait relations or the common desire for closer ties from both sides of the Strait.

China’s Persistent Claim

Beijing’s enduring view of Taiwan as an integral component of China dates back to the aftermath of the Chinese civil war in 1949 when the Kuomintang retreated to the island. China’s spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, Chen Binhua, was quoted expressing this unaltered stance. The election results have been monitored closely, with their implications expected to shape China’s approach to Taiwan, China-U.S. relations, and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

An Election of Consequences

The recent Taiwan election, which culminated in the victory of Lai Ching-te, has further distanced Taiwan from China’s unification goal. This defiance of Taiwan’s voters in choosing a leader Beijing perceives as a separatist has been noted. Despite warnings from China against voting for Lai, he secured 40.1 percent of the votes cast. Beijing continues to emphasize that reunification with Taiwan is ‘inevitable,’ denouncing Lai as a dangerous separatist.

Global Repercussions

Global leaders, including representatives from the US, EU, UK, and Japan, have congratulated Lai on his victory and expressed hopes for a peaceful resolution of differences between Taiwan and China. The United States has pledged its support for Taiwan, with the Biden administration planning to send an unofficial delegation to the island. Relations with China and the West will be significantly influenced by the election result, with Lai’s victory representing a setback for China’s aspirations of reunification.