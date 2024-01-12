en English
International Relations

China Blames Canada’s Misperception for Strained Relations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:06 pm EST
China Blames Canada’s Misperception for Strained Relations

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently highlighted the strained Sino-Canadian relationship during a phone call with his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly. Emphasizing the deterioration in bilateral ties, Wang pointed to Canada’s misperception of China as the root cause of the discord.

Wang Calls for Objectivity in Perception

During the conversation, Wang underscored the need for an objective, rational, and accurate understanding of China’s domestic and foreign policies. He stressed that a skewed perception of China’s intentions and actions has led to the current state of affairs. This comment suggests that China believes the onus lies on Canada to rectify its understanding and approach towards the Asian giant.

Initiative for Dialogue

The phone call, initiated by Joly, implies a potential Canadian effort to address the issues hampering the bilateral relationship. It reflects the necessity for diplomatic engagement to unravel misunderstandings and foster cooperation between these two nations. However, the effectiveness of this initiative remains to be seen, given the deep-seated tensions.

Impact on Bilateral Relations

The conversation throws light on the ongoing tensions and the challenges in improving bilateral relations. It also exposes the lack of engagement and the negative public perception of China in Canada. Furthermore, the strained relations have had a significant impact on trade ties between the two countries, indicating a complex web of diplomatic and economic factors at play.

In conclusion, Wang Yi’s comments reveal China’s perspective on the root cause of the frayed relations and may signal an expectation for Canada to adjust its stance towards China. It remains to be seen whether this dialogue will lead to a thaw in relations or further widen the chasm.

International Relations Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

