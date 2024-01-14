en English
China

China Backs Somalia in Diplomatic Dispute with Ethiopia Over Somaliland Port Deal

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:37 am EST
China Backs Somalia in Diplomatic Dispute with Ethiopia Over Somaliland Port Deal

In a significant diplomatic development, China has publicly declared its support for Somalia amidst a contested port deal involving the breakaway region of Somaliland, a move that further complicates the regional dynamics in the Horn of Africa. Mao Ning, the spokeswoman for China’s Foreign Ministry, reaffirmed China’s commitment to the principles of the United Nations Charter, particularly in upholding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.

China Supports Somalia’s Territorial Integrity

Mao emphasized that China recognizes Somaliland as part of Somalia and supports the federal government of Somalia in maintaining the country’s national unity. This stance by China underscores the country’s position on territorial disputes and aligns with its strategic interests in the region. It also speaks to the ongoing tension between Somalia and Ethiopia over agreements with the self-declared, yet internationally unacknowledged, autonomous region of Somaliland.

The dispute between Ethiopia and Somalia revolves around a contentious Red Sea port deal. Landlocked Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding granting naval and commercial access to ports along Somaliland’s coast, a move that Somalia regards as an infringement of its sovereignty. The dispute has drawn in regional and global powers, each with their vested interests and alliances.

China’s Diplomatic Stance Amidst Regional Tensions

While China has close ties with Ethiopia, it has adopted a cautious stance on the matter. Mao also expressed China’s hope for regional countries to resolve issues through diplomatic dialogue and to foster common development through friendly cooperation. This reflects China’s diplomatic strategy of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries and its emphasis on peaceful coexistence.

As the situation continues to evolve, countries like the US and Turkey, as well as regional organizations such as Djibouti, the African Union, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), are closely monitoring the escalating tensions. Amidst this geopolitical chessboard, the future of Somalia’s unity and the stability of the Horn of Africa hang in the balance.

China Politics Relations and Diplomacy Somalia
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

