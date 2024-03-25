China Backs New UN Resolution for Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Criticizes Previous US Draft

China announced on Monday its support for a new draft resolution before the UN Security Council demanding an "immediate" ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, spotlighting its recent veto alongside Russia against a US draft resolution. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian lauded the efforts of Algeria and other nations for their dedication to crafting the new resolution, emphasizing the urgency for the Security Council's approval to halt the ongoing conflict.

Contrast with US Draft Resolution

China's veto of the US draft resolution underscored its dissatisfaction with the terms proposed, which, according to China, inadvertently permitted the continuation of violence. Zhang Jiun, China's Permanent Representative to the UN, highlighted the necessity of an immediate ceasefire to save lives, grant humanitarian access, and prevent further escalation of the conflict. Zhang criticized the US draft for its lack of balance and failure to condemn Israel's military actions in Rafah, deeming it insufficient in upholding justice and the dignity of the UN Security Council.

International Response and Expectations

The new resolution, calling for an immediate ceasefire during Ramadan and the release of hostages, has seen support from various nations and is expected to go to vote soon. The draft also demands the lifting of barriers to humanitarian assistance, addressing the dire situation in northern Gaza where restrictions have exacerbated a looming famine crisis. The support from China and Russia for this resolution contrasts sharply with their stance on the earlier US-proposed draft, reflecting broader international calls for a more equitable approach to resolving the conflict.

Implications for the UN Security Council and Future Diplomacy

The involvement of major powers like China and Russia in vetoing the US draft and supporting a new resolution underscores the complex dynamics within the UN Security Council regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This move may prompt a reevaluation of strategies to achieve consensus on peacekeeping efforts and humanitarian aid delivery. As the world awaits the outcome of the upcoming vote, the emphasis on immediate cessation of hostilities and addressing humanitarian needs presents an opportunity for a unified international response to the crisis in Gaza.