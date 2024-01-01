en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

China Appeals to Taiwan: Reject Independence, Embrace Peaceful Development

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:30 am EST
China Appeals to Taiwan: Reject Independence, Embrace Peaceful Development

Wading into the choppy waters of cross-Strait relations, a spokesperson from mainland China has issued a clarion call to the people of Taiwan. The call to arms, as it were, is to reject the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) pro-independence agenda and instead endorse a path of peaceful development. This appeal is a manifestation of the ongoing efforts to maintain equilibrium and tranquility in the Taiwan Strait, advocating unity and open dialogue over division and hostility.

Pressure Cooker Politics

In the run-up to the imminent presidential and parliamentary elections in Taiwan, Beijing has been ratcheting up the pressure on the self-governed island. Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his New Year’s address, underscored his vision for the unification of China and Taiwan. He warned against the DPP’s pursuit of Taiwanese independence, branding it as a disruption to peaceful cross-Strait relations. The Chinese mainland spokesperson echoed this sentiment, underscoring the perceived destructive influence of the DPP’s policies on Taiwan’s populace.

Flying Too Close to the Sun

Lai Ching-te, deputy leader of China’s Taiwan region and DPP’s presidential candidate, came under fire for his pro-independence comments during a televised debate. The mainland spokesperson warned the Taiwanese of the dangers associated with the path to independence. This rhetoric comes amidst heightened military activity around the island, with Taiwan’s Ministry of Defence reporting sightings of Chinese military aircraft and naval vessels.

Countering the Tide

On the home front, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen maintains that the future of Taiwan should be determined by its people. She has urged Beijing to respect the outcome of the upcoming elections. Tsai’s stance is indicative of a broader sentiment in Taiwan, with both the DPP and the largest opposition party, the Kuomintang, asserting that the destiny of Taiwan is in the hands of its people. As the temperatures rise in this political cauldron, the world watches with bated breath, waiting for the Taiwanese to cast their verdict.

0
International Relations Politics Taiwan
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Felix Tshisekedi Wins Second Term as DRC President Amid Election Controversy

By Ebenezer Mensah

Indonesia's Rohingya Crisis: A Mirror to Israeli Discrimination?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

2024: A Pivotal Year for Space Exploration

By BNN Correspondents

Intensified Israeli Control Over West Bank Draws Parallels to Apartheid

By Salman Khan

Humanitarian Crisis Escalates in Gaza as Blockade Displaces Thousands ...
@Conflict & Defence · 32 mins
Humanitarian Crisis Escalates in Gaza as Blockade Displaces Thousands ...
heart comment 0
Democratic Republic of Congo: Tshisekedi Secures Second Term Amid Controversy

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Democratic Republic of Congo: Tshisekedi Secures Second Term Amid Controversy
Putin Warns Against Attempts to Intimidate Russia Amid Rising Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

Putin Warns Against Attempts to Intimidate Russia Amid Rising Tensions
Singapore Dodges Recession in 2023, but Challenges Loom Ahead

By Waqas Arain

Singapore Dodges Recession in 2023, but Challenges Loom Ahead
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Cooperation with China in New Year’s Address

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Cooperation with China in New Year's Address
Latest Headlines
World News
Israeli National Security Minister Advocates for Palestinian Resettlement Amidst Ongoing Conflict
39 seconds
Israeli National Security Minister Advocates for Palestinian Resettlement Amidst Ongoing Conflict
Escalating Tensions: Maduro Warns of Potential Violation of Argyle Pact by Guyana
44 seconds
Escalating Tensions: Maduro Warns of Potential Violation of Argyle Pact by Guyana
Israeli Finance Minister Calls for 'Voluntary Emigration' of Palestinians, Reestablishment of Jewish Settlements in Gaza
47 seconds
Israeli Finance Minister Calls for 'Voluntary Emigration' of Palestinians, Reestablishment of Jewish Settlements in Gaza
English Premier League 2024: Week 20 Review - A Rollercoaster of Emotions
1 min
English Premier League 2024: Week 20 Review - A Rollercoaster of Emotions
MRI ADC Map-Driven Radiomics: A Novel Approach to Differentiate HCA and HCC Liver Tumors
2 mins
MRI ADC Map-Driven Radiomics: A Novel Approach to Differentiate HCA and HCC Liver Tumors
Rivers State Governor Fubara Defies Political Crisis, Asserts Control
2 mins
Rivers State Governor Fubara Defies Political Crisis, Asserts Control
Felix Tshisekedi Wins Second Term as DRC President Amid Election Controversy
3 mins
Felix Tshisekedi Wins Second Term as DRC President Amid Election Controversy
The Shelf Life of Multivitamins: Ensuring Health and Vitality in the New Year
3 mins
The Shelf Life of Multivitamins: Ensuring Health and Vitality in the New Year
Bataan Embarks on the 'Blue Zone Project' to Boost Life Expectancy
3 mins
Bataan Embarks on the 'Blue Zone Project' to Boost Life Expectancy
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
33 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
50 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
58 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 hour
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app