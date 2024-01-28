China and U.S. Mark 45 Years of Diplomacy Amid Calls for Resolving Differences

In a historic milestone, China and the United States commemorated 45 years of diplomatic relations. The anniversary was marked by a call to address and handle bilateral differences, a sentiment echoed by Professor Victor Gao, a pivotal figure in China's 'Reform and Opening Up' policy. As a former translator for Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping, Gao brings a unique perspective to the ongoing dialogue about the Sino-American relationship.

The relationship between the two superpowers has been a mix of cooperation and competition, with trade, security, technology, human rights, and geopolitical influence often at the heart of disagreements. Despite these differences, the two nations have managed to maintain diplomatic ties for close to half a century, a testament to the importance of dialogue and negotiation in international relations.

Addressing Bilateral Differences

Recent talks between U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted the need to address various bilateral issues. These discussions ranged from national security concerns to the ongoing tensions between China and Taiwan. The two officials also broached the subject of a potential call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

As China and the United States step into the future, the need for mutual respect and understanding of each other's core interests is paramount. As emphasized in their recent discussions, the two nations must strive for further cooperation in various fields, while also respecting the delicate boundaries between national security and economic activities. As these nations celebrate 45 years of diplomatic ties, the world watches with keen interest, hoping for a future of collaboration over conflict.