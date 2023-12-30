China and Russia Abstain from UN Resolution on Special Envoy to Afghanistan

The United Nations Security Council, in a recent move, has adopted a resolution urging Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint a special envoy for Afghanistan. This decision, aimed at facilitating the implementation of recommendations from an independent review, received a mixed reaction from the 15-member council. While 13 members backed the resolution, China and Russia chose to abstain from the vote.

A Controversial Stance

Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, voiced his country’s concerns, urging Guterres to exercise caution in the appointment of the special envoy. Geng emphasized the need for the Security Council and the UN Secretary-General to respect the views of the countries involved, and to ensure thorough communication with them. He warned that a forced appointment, against the wishes of the concerned country, could potentially impede the envoy’s effectiveness and heighten antagonism between the international community and the Afghan authorities.

Divided Opinions on the Assessment Report

Geng pointed out the Security Council’s divided stand on the follow-up to the assessment report. He noted that the Afghan authorities had reservations about certain recommendations in the report. This, he argued, made the adoption of the resolution hasty and potentially counterproductive – a major reason for China’s abstention from the vote.

China’s Hopes for Constructive Engagement

Despite its abstention, China is not entirely opposed to the idea of a special envoy. Geng expressed hope that the Secretary-General would continue to engage constructively with the Afghan authorities to find appropriate solutions. He stressed that the real resolution to Afghanistan’s issues must emerge from within the Afghan people themselves, and that the international community should support them, not through imposition, but through effective communication and assistance.

