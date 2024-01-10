China and Maldives Upgrade Bilateral Ties Amid Tensions with India

In a monumental move, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Maldivian counterpart Mohamed Muizzu have elevated their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership during Muizzu’s state visit to China. This strategic partnership, announced at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, signifies a significant step in their relationship as China seeks to consolidate its influence in the Indian Ocean region and counter India’s presence.

During the state visit, 20 key agreements were signed covering an array of sectors including tourism, disaster risk reduction, blue economy, digital economy investment, and the Belt and Road Initiative. These agreements are indicative of a deepening cooperation between the two nations, fostering collaboration in infrastructure development, fisheries, and other areas. China, the Maldives’ biggest bilateral creditor, has significantly invested in the country since its inclusion in the Belt and Road Initiative in 2014.

China’s Stance on Maldivian Sovereignty

President Xi expressed China’s unequivocal support for the Maldives in terms of safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. He also backed the increase in the number of direct flights between the two countries, potentially encouraging tourism and fostering stronger bilateral ties.

The visit was overshadowed by diplomatic tensions with India, brought on by derogatory remarks by Maldivian ministers about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the release of a European Union report criticizing the use of anti-India sentiments during Muizzu’s presidential campaign. Amidst these tensions, Muizzu called on China to bolster tourism to the Maldives following a decline in Indian tourist reservations. Bilateral trade figures for 2022 underscored China’s significant export dominance. Furthermore, Muizzu sought Chinese investments in 11 projects at the Maldives Investment Forum.

The state visit also saw ceremonial aspects, including a state banquet hosted by Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, in honor of Muizzu and his wife, Sajida Mohammad.