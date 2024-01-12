en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

China and Canada Open to Dialogue Amid Strained Relations

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:12 pm EST
China and Canada Open to Dialogue Amid Strained Relations

The foreign ministers of China and Canada have taken the first steps toward mending their countries’ strained relations. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly, have expressed an openness to engage in dialogue and discussions. This initiative emerges against a backdrop of heightened tensions throughout 2023, fueled by Canada’s allegations of Chinese interference in its elections—a charge that China has consistently denied.

China’s Call for Mutual Respect and Dialogue

During a recent telephone conversation, Wang Yi underscored the necessity of mutual respect, equal dialogue, and the dispelling of doubts. He articulated China’s desire to move past the current difficulties in relations with Canada. “The present strained situation is not what China wishes to see,” Wang stated, indicating China’s readiness for constructive communication and discussions.

Canada’s Response to China’s Outreach

Responding to Wang’s overtures, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly expressed a similar willingness to guide bilateral relations back on track. Joly suggested a more open and constructive attitude as the key to improving the countries’ relationship.

A Year of Strained Relations

The past year has been marked by strained relations between Canada and China, stemming from Canada’s allegations of Chinese meddling in its elections. These accusations have been repeatedly denied by China, leading to reciprocal expulsions of diplomats and a complaint lodged by China over a Canadian military plane intercepting Chinese airspace in October—a move China perceived as a violation of its sovereignty.

0
China International Relations Politics
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
14 mins ago
China Ascends as World's Largest Car Exporter: Analyzing Global Auto Industry Implications
In a significant shift in the global automotive landscape, China has become the world’s largest exporter of automobiles, overtaking Japan in 2023. The country’s production and sales soared past 30 million units for the first time, marking a historic milestone in China’s automotive journey. China’s Rise to the Top China’s ascendancy in the arena of
China Ascends as World's Largest Car Exporter: Analyzing Global Auto Industry Implications
China and US Renew Pact to Protect Cultural Heritage, Combat Illegal Relic Trade
60 mins ago
China and US Renew Pact to Protect Cultural Heritage, Combat Illegal Relic Trade
Maldives Forecasts Significant Surge in Chinese Tourism by 2024
1 hour ago
Maldives Forecasts Significant Surge in Chinese Tourism by 2024
Captivating Global Moments: A Week in Unusual Images
27 mins ago
Captivating Global Moments: A Week in Unusual Images
China Expands Modernization Support to the Global South in 2024
44 mins ago
China Expands Modernization Support to the Global South in 2024
Hopes for Peace Amid Tensions: An Eye on Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election
51 mins ago
Hopes for Peace Amid Tensions: An Eye on Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Supreme Court Questions GEAC's Approval Process for GM Mustard Hybrid
3 mins
Indian Supreme Court Questions GEAC's Approval Process for GM Mustard Hybrid
The Unresolved Legacy of the UK's Contaminated Blood Scandal: An Ongoing Fight for Justice
4 mins
The Unresolved Legacy of the UK's Contaminated Blood Scandal: An Ongoing Fight for Justice
Esteemed Caribbean Court of Justice Judge, Mr Justice Jacob Wit, Retires
7 mins
Esteemed Caribbean Court of Justice Judge, Mr Justice Jacob Wit, Retires
Belfast Drug Bust Uncovers £450,000 Worth of Counterfeit Medication
10 mins
Belfast Drug Bust Uncovers £450,000 Worth of Counterfeit Medication
NEIP CEO Controversy: Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting to OSP
10 mins
NEIP CEO Controversy: Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting to OSP
Oceanic Ordeal: Rowing Team's Close Encounter with Marlin During Transatlantic Challenge
11 mins
Oceanic Ordeal: Rowing Team's Close Encounter with Marlin During Transatlantic Challenge
John Mahama Embarks on 'Building Ghana Tour' in Volta Region
12 mins
John Mahama Embarks on 'Building Ghana Tour' in Volta Region
House Votes Against Biden's EV Charger 'Buy America' Waiver
12 mins
House Votes Against Biden's EV Charger 'Buy America' Waiver
New Opposition Leader Joel Ssenyonyi Calls for Government Accountability in Uganda
15 mins
New Opposition Leader Joel Ssenyonyi Calls for Government Accountability in Uganda
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app