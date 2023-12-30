en English
China

China Advocates Peaceful Resolution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:57 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 5:22 pm EST
China Advocates Peaceful Resolution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In a recent United Nations Security Council session, China’s deputy permanent representative delineated the nation’s commitment to a peaceful resolution of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The diplomat underscored the necessity of dialogue and negotiations as the primary tools to restore peace and stability in the volatile region. This position is in line with China’s non-interference principle in other countries’ internal affairs and its advocacy for peaceable dispute resolution under international law’s aegis.

China’s Diplomatic Stance Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

China’s stance emerges amidst a complex geopolitical landscape where the Russia-Ukraine conflict has heightened international tensions. Many countries and international organizations are striving to contribute to a resolution that respects sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Chinese representative reiterated the country’s preparedness to collaborate with other international actors and the involved parties to facilitate communication and foster an environment conducive to peace.

Dialogue and Negotiation: Keys to Peace

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi called for negotiations and peace for the world’s sake concerning the Russia-Ukraine conflict. China regards Russia as an ally and has refrained from condemning Ukraine’s invasion while advocating for peace. Chinese President Xi Jinping had a meaningful telephone conversation with President Zelenskiy, wherein Xi stated that talks and negotiation were the only way out of the war. China has reiterated its neutrality in the conflict and proposed a 12-point peace plan for Ukraine, dismissed by Kyiv and its Western allies.

Amid these developments, China has also been active in other international matters. For instance, ASEAN foreign ministers expressed concern over growing tensions in the South China Sea and urged for peaceful dialogue amongst parties.

China International Relations Politics
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

