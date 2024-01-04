en English
International Relations

China Advocates for Global Solidarity and Cooperation Amid Economic Fragmentation Concerns

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:25 pm EST
In a recent press briefing, a spokesperson from the Chinese Foreign Ministry underscored the significance of international solidarity and cooperation in tackling worldwide crises and impending challenges. The statement was given in response to the concerns voiced by the International Monetary Fund’s Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, about the potential fragmentation of the global economy along geopolitical lines.

Geopolitical Fragmentation and its Impact

Georgieva had cautioned that such division, characterized by escalating national security restrictions and nations aligning into distinct blocs led by the United States and China, could lead to a 7 percent reduction in global GDP. The Chinese spokesperson, Wang, critiqued trade wars, technology wars, decoupling, and the severing of industrial and supply chains as approaches that politicize trade matters and impede the growth of emerging markets and developing nations, depriving billions of a better life.

China’s Stance on Isolationist and Divisive Policies

Wang asserted that isolationist and divisive policies are not sustainable and are destined to fail. He stated that China is committed to promoting inclusive economic globalization, opposing de-globalization, unilateralism, and protectionism, and upholding equal rights, opportunities, and rules for all nations to ensure common development and prosperity.

China’s Contributions to Global Development

China has actively participated in international patent cooperation and IP protection, becoming the top filer of international patent applications through PCT for four consecutive years. China has filed 126,400 global patent applications for solar panels, ranking first in the world, and has expanded opening up in IP protection. China will continue to uphold the principle of openness, inclusiveness, balance, and benefits for all, strengthen exchanges and cooperation on IP with all countries, and advance fairer and more just global governance on IP.

China’s open and transparent approach has given a strong impetus to cooperation with neighboring countries, with President Xi Jinping leading the way in pursuing peaceful development and building a community with a shared future for mankind. China’s neighborhood diplomacy has secured opportunities to spur mutually beneficial pragmatic cooperation and economic growth. China is now the largest trading partner of 18 neighboring countries, with a total annual amount of commodity imports and exports exceeding 2.17 trillion in 2022.

In conclusion, China’s commitment to a stable and sustainable relationship with global economies, its opposition to divisive and isolationist policies, and its active participation in global development through patent cooperation and diplomatic relations underline its emphasis on global solidarity and cooperation.

International Relations Politics
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

