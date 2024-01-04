China Advocates for Global Solidarity and Cooperation Amid Economic Fragmentation Concerns

In a recent press briefing, a spokesperson from the Chinese Foreign Ministry underscored the significance of international solidarity and cooperation in tackling worldwide crises and impending challenges. The statement was given in response to the concerns voiced by the International Monetary Fund’s Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, about the potential fragmentation of the global economy along geopolitical lines.

Geopolitical Fragmentation and its Impact

Georgieva had cautioned that such division, characterized by escalating national security restrictions and nations aligning into distinct blocs led by the United States and China, could lead to a 7 percent reduction in global GDP. The Chinese spokesperson, Wang, critiqued trade wars, technology wars, decoupling, and the severing of industrial and supply chains as approaches that politicize trade matters and impede the growth of emerging markets and developing nations, depriving billions of a better life.

China’s Stance on Isolationist and Divisive Policies

Wang asserted that isolationist and divisive policies are not sustainable and are destined to fail. He stated that China is committed to promoting inclusive economic globalization, opposing de-globalization, unilateralism, and protectionism, and upholding equal rights, opportunities, and rules for all nations to ensure common development and prosperity.

China’s Contributions to Global Development

China has actively participated in international patent cooperation and IP protection, becoming the top filer of international patent applications through PCT for four consecutive years. China has filed 126,400 global patent applications for solar panels, ranking first in the world, and has expanded opening up in IP protection. China will continue to uphold the principle of openness, inclusiveness, balance, and benefits for all, strengthen exchanges and cooperation on IP with all countries, and advance fairer and more just global governance on IP.

China’s open and transparent approach has given a strong impetus to cooperation with neighboring countries, with President Xi Jinping leading the way in pursuing peaceful development and building a community with a shared future for mankind. China’s neighborhood diplomacy has secured opportunities to spur mutually beneficial pragmatic cooperation and economic growth. China is now the largest trading partner of 18 neighboring countries, with a total annual amount of commodity imports and exports exceeding 2.17 trillion in 2022.

In conclusion, China’s commitment to a stable and sustainable relationship with global economies, its opposition to divisive and isolationist policies, and its active participation in global development through patent cooperation and diplomatic relations underline its emphasis on global solidarity and cooperation.