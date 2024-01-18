China Accused of Operating Secret Police Stations Overseas

Grave allegations that China operates covert police stations overseas, including in South Korea, have surfaced, throwing light on a sinister network aimed at monitoring and repatriating dissidents. These allegations, brought forth by human rights group Safeguard Defenders, claim the existence of at least 102 such stations in 53 countries.

South Korea Responds to Allegations

The South Korean Foreign Ministry has taken these allegations seriously, emphasizing that all foreign activities within its territory must strictly adhere to domestic and international norms. The ministry has underscored the importance of fact-checking in the wake of this revelation.

Investigations Underway

Simultaneously, South Korean counterespionage authorities have initiated an investigation into a restaurant in Seoul's Gangnam district, suspected to be a nexus of China's clandestine operations.

Denial from China

Despite these developments, the Chinese Embassy in South Korea has categorically denied the existence of any secret police stations, dismissing the media reports as baseless. The denial came in response to specific allegations suggesting that a restaurant in Gangnam served as a front for these operations, which is slated to close permanently in the coming month after a brief notice about renovations.

In a parallel development, three police officers have been arrested in Kenya over allegations of their involvement in the ransom kidnapping of a Chinese national. The incident has unearthed an international criminal ring, with Kenyan authorities now collaborating with Interpol to locate the accomplices in China.

In another disturbing revelation, an article detailing the torture and subsequent death of a young man in police custody in China's Xinjiang region was deleted. Sun Renze, a 30-year-old man, fell into a coma and eventually succumbed after being interrogated and tortured for seven hours straight by officers. The officers were found guilty of intentional injury and sentenced to jail terms, amidst confirmations from former police officers about the prevalence of such torture methods in Chinese law enforcement.