Chilmark Tennis Courts: Setting the Record Straight on the Proposed Bylaw

The tennis courts at the Chilmark Community Center (CCC) have become a hot topic in the quaint town of Chilmark. A proposed bylaw, aimed at improving tennis programming, court maintenance, and oversight for all, has been met with resistance and misinformation. As a member of the year-round tennis community, I am compelled to set the record straight.

Advertisment

The Genesis of Misstatements

An email, dated February 7, contained inaccurate information regarding the proposed bylaw. This has led to confusion and false assumptions about the intentions behind it. The year-round tennis community feels it is essential to address these misstatements and ensure accurate information is disseminated.

The True Intentions of the Bylaw

Advertisment

Contrary to claims, the bylaw would not leave the courts without oversight or remove them from CCC programs. Instead, it would establish a committee chosen by the town to oversee the courts. This committee would be subject to Massachusetts Open Meeting laws and financial review. The main goal is to ensure the courts remain an integral part of both summer and year-round programs.

The Current State of Affairs

Currently, the Chilmark town affairs council (CTAC) manages the tennis courts. However, this management lacks transparency and accountability, leading to neglect and exclusion of the year-round tennis community. The proposed bylaw seeks to rectify this situation.

Advertisment

The year-round tennis community has been left out in the cold, with no say in the management of the tennis courts they frequent. The current state of the courts is a testament to this neglect. The new bylaw aims to change this, providing a more inclusive and responsible management structure.

The bylaw is not an attack on the CTAC or any individual. It is a call for fairness, transparency, and accountability. The year-round tennis community deserves a voice in the management of the CCC tennis courts, and this bylaw is the first step towards achieving that goal.

In the end, the proposed bylaw is about more than just tennis courts. It's about ensuring that all members of the Chilmark community have a say in the management of shared resources. It's about fostering a more inclusive and responsible community. And it's about preserving the integrity of the CCC as a vital part of Chilmark's social fabric.

As the discussion surrounding the bylaw continues, it is crucial that accurate information is shared and misstatements are corrected. Only then can the true potential of this bylaw be realized, and the CCC tennis courts become a source of pride for the entire Chilmark community.

Note: This article was written on February 14, 2024.