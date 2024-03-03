Chile's Dark Legacy: Unraveling the Tragic Tale of Pinochet's Era of Stolen Babies

Following the overthrow of President Salvador Allende on September 11, 1973, Chile descended into a harrowing era under Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship that lasted until March 1990. This period was marked not only by the torture, murder, and disappearance of thousands but also by a lesser-known atrocity: the systematic kidnapping of babies from poor and indigenous families for illegal adoption abroad. Investigations suggest between 8,000 and 20,000 infants were stolen, with under 300 having been reunited with their biological families post-dictatorship.

Advertisment

The Mechanisms of Misery

As detailed in Cecilia Valdez's May 2022 article in El Salto, the majority of these children were sent to Europe and North America through deceitful practices. Mothers were falsely informed their children had died at birth, were coerced into signing relinquishment papers, or were declared incompetent. Many victims were from the indigenous Mapuche community, further highlighting the ethnic discrimination inherent in these practices. The involvement of the Swedish Adoption Center and various local institutions underscored the systematic nature of these adoptions, which, starting in 1978, became a public policy aimed at improving the dictatorship's international image.

The International and Domestic Implications

Advertisment

Karen Alfaro, a historian, emphasizes that the dictatorship aimed to counteract international condemnation and foster alliances with conservative sectors abroad through these adoptions. This strategy was particularly evident in Sweden, where adoptions were used to build relations with right-wing groups supportive of Chile. The goal was not only to whitewash the regime's brutalities but also to rebuild international relations that had been strained following the violent coup.

The Endless Search for Truth and Reunion

The victims of these illegal adoptions and their families continue to search for each other, a quest fraught with challenges and heartbreak. María Diemar's story, as reported in El Salto, exemplifies the difficulties faced by those stolen as babies in tracing their origins. Despite discovering her Mapuche heritage through DNA testing, Diemar's journey to find her biological family has been met with obstacles and secrecy. Her story, along with thousands of others, highlights the ongoing impact of Pinochet's dictatorship on individuals and families still seeking closure and reunion.

The legacy of Pinochet's regime extends beyond the immediate human rights abuses of the era, perpetuating a cycle of pain and separation for thousands of Chilean families. The efforts of organizations like Hijos y Madres del Silencio, dedicated to reuniting families torn apart by illegal adoptions, underscore the enduring struggle to heal the wounds of the past. As more victims come forward and the international community pays closer attention, there is hope that the silence surrounding this dark chapter of Chilean history will finally be broken.