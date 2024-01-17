Child Labor Laws Under Scrutiny Amid Workforce Shortages

At a time when the U.S. is grappling with workforce shortages, several states, including Wisconsin, Ohio, and Iowa, have set forth amendments to child labor laws. These proposals range from lowering the minimum age for serving alcohol to 14, to allowing minors to work in conditions previously deemed hazardous. This contentious debate is further fueled by a recent Department of Labor report which revealed a Kentucky warehouse employing children as young as 11 and 13, in clear violation of labor laws.

The same report highlighted a staggering 955 instances of child labor violations during fiscal 2023, affecting 5,792 minors. Over 500 of these minors were found working in hazardous conditions. Tragically, three 16-year-olds lost their lives in separate incidents in Missouri, Mississippi, and Wisconsin while engaged in hazardous work prohibited by existing labor laws.

A Partisan Divide

Despite these alarming incidents, there is a broad divide among lawmakers on how to tackle the issue. Some, like Rep. Dusty Johnson, advocate for relaxed restrictions, including extended work hours for teenagers on school nights. On the other hand, several legislators are pushing to strengthen protections for child workers. The issue has engendered a clear partisan divide, with Republican-led state legislatures introducing bills to ease child safety laws in at least 16 states. Furthermore, Iowa and Arkansas have already implemented some of these changes.

The Department of Labor, the federal body responsible for enforcing labor laws and ensuring worker safety, is yet to comment on these developments. As the debate rages on, the country holds its breath, waiting to see what changes are in store for its future workforce.