Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit

Four councillors from Zimbabwe’s opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), have been barred from participating in council meetings in the Chikomba Rural District Council (RDC). The individuals affected are Collen Zvarevashe, Felix Zhakata, Amos Reza, and Ishmael Maukazuva. Their exclusion has come as a direct result of a lawsuit they initiated against the local authority.

The Lawsuit Against the Council

The councillors have sought a court interdict to halt the operations of council committees. They allege that these committees were improperly established, outside of regular council proceedings. The opposition councillors argue that the ruling party, Zanu PF, unfairly assigned its own councillors to key committee positions, bypassing the need for a full council meeting.

Consequences for the Opposition Councillors

In response to the legal action, Michael Mariga, the Chikomba district development coordinator, has ordered the councillors to cease their involvement in council activities. This decision was made following directions from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works and will remain in effect until the court case is resolved.

The Battle for Control in Chikomba RDC

This legal action initiated by the opposition councillors comes on the heels of their victory in all urban wards of the Chikomba RDC, representing Chivhu town. However, they claim that Zanu PF has unduly installed a rural ward councillor as the chairperson of the town board, despite the opposition’s electoral success in the urban wards.

The four councillors are currently represented by Tafara Nsingo of Nsingo and Associates. The lawsuit names the Chikomba RDC, the council chairperson Israel Dhikinya, and 34 Zanu PF councillors as defendants.