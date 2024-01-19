Chieftaincy Dispute in Goaso: A Battle Over Royal Lineage

A royal feud is underway in Goaso, Ahafo Region, as former Omanhene Nana Agyei Ampofo and his successor, the current Omanhene Nana Kwasi Bosomprah, lock horns over their lineage and the right to ascend the Goaso stool. This chieftaincy dispute, much more than a contest for power, has unveiled deep-rooted tensions within the palace and the community at large.

Unraveling the Royal Rivalry

At the heart of the controversy is Nana Ampofo, who relinquished the stool in 2000 amidst a similar dispute. In response to allegations by Nana Bosomprah challenging his royal lineage, Nana Ampofo organized a press conference to affirm his place in the royal bloodline. The former Omanhene, also a distinguished member of the Council of State, accused Bosomprah of governing with autocracy and provoking unrest within the palace.

Allegations and Counter-Claims

Adding fuel to the fire, Nana Ampofo went as far as alleging an attempted assassination orchestrated by individuals linked to Nana Bosomprah. The incendiary claims, however, were met with staunch opposition from Nana Bosomprah. He dismissed the allegations of autocracy and assassination plots, and instead, challenged Nana Ampofo to substantiate his lineage claims.

Furthermore, Nana Bosomprah emphasized the role of the chief palmwine tapper of the Asantehene, a position traditionally tied to the Goasohene. He asserted that only his family, not Nana Ampofo's, could lay claim to this role, thereby intensifying the lineage dispute.

The disagreement spiraled into a full-blown public feud as both parties took to press conferences to voice their grievances and present their case. The showdown unveiled the simmering tensions within Goaso's royal circles over the rightful claim to the chieftaincy, with implications for the stability and cohesion of the kingdom.