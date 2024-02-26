Chief Ortom Squashes Defection Rumors, Pledges Allegiance to PDP in Makurdi Caucus Meeting

In a fervent plea for unity and loyalty, former Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, addressed a caucus meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Makurdi, putting to rest swirling rumors of his potential defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Amidst the political tension and speculation, Ortom's unequivocal stance reinvigorated the spirit of solidarity within the PDP, calling for a collective focus on the future. "I stand with PDP," declared Ortom, amidst the backdrop of political unrest and anticipation that had gathered around his political allegiance.

A Call for Unity and Direction

During the caucus meeting, convened by the state chairman, Sir John Ngbede, discussions transcended beyond mere rebuttal of defection rumors. The gathering turned into a critical examination of the party's internal dynamics and its readiness for future electoral battles. Senators Gabriel Suswam and Aba Moro echoed Ortom's sentiments, stressing the party's need for a united front. Suswam, in his address, urged members to look beyond past disappointments, emphasizing the importance of preparation for future victories. "We must turn our sights forward," Suswam stated, a sentiment that resonated with the attendees.

On his part, Senator Aba Moro provided a poignant reflection on the party's recent challenges and the outcomes of the 2023 general elections. Moro's call to action was clear: the PDP must galvanize its forces, learning from past missteps to ensure a triumphant return in the 2027 elections. "Our unity is our strength," Moro remarked, underlining the imperative of cohesion within the party ranks.

Challenging the Opposition's Narrative

The narrative of the meeting sharply contrasted with the portrayal of the PDP by the APC, whose direction and policies came under scrutiny. Ortom and his fellow speakers criticized the governing party for what they perceived as a lack of clear direction, positioning the PDP as the viable alternative capable of steering the state, and indeed the nation, towards prosperity and stability. The discourse at the meeting highlighted a critical juncture for the PDP, as it endeavors to redefine its identity and goals in the face of Nigeria's evolving political landscape.

Looking Toward the Future

The caucus meeting in Makurdi was not just about quashing rumors or critiquing the opposition; it was a rallying call for revitalization and focus. The emphasis on allowing party members to freely choose their leaders during the upcoming local government and ward congresses was a testament to the PDP's commitment to internal democracy and grassroots engagement. This strategy, as outlined by the party's leaders, is pivotal to reclaiming the mandate and setting a course for success in future electoral contests.

In essence, the meeting served as a beacon of hope and a blueprint for the PDP's path forward. With seasoned leaders like Ortom, Suswam, and Moro at the helm, the party appears poised for introspection, rejuvenation, and ultimately, a robust challenge to the APC in forthcoming elections. The road ahead is fraught with challenges, but the resolve and unity displayed in Makurdi suggest that the PDP is more than ready to navigate the turbulent waters of Nigerian politics.