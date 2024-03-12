Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier Forced to Retire Due to Age: Is it Discriminatory?

New Zealand's Chief Ombudsman, Peter Boshier, has announced his resignation in compliance with a law requiring retirement at the age of 72, igniting discussions on age discrimination in professional roles. Geoff Pearman, an expert on age and work, challenges the fairness of this mandate, suggesting it contradicts principles of the Human Rights Act and New Zealand Bill of Rights.

Advertisment

Understanding the Mandate

The Ombudsman Act 1975 explicitly necessitates the resignation of an Ombudsman upon reaching 72 years of age, a stipulation that has remained unchanged despite societal advancements in understanding age and capability. This rule mirrors broader practices within the judiciary and other professions in New Zealand, where age rather than capability determines one's tenure.

Debating Age vs. Capability

Advertisment

Pearman emphasizes that many individuals, upon retirement, continue to offer valuable contributions through roles in commissions of inquiry and other significant positions, demonstrating that age does not inherently diminish professional acumen. The call for a reassessment of such age-related mandates is growing louder, with advocates urging for evaluations based on individual health and performance rather than arbitrary age limits.

Implications for Society and Governance

The forced retirement of Peter Boshier not only highlights a specific case of age discrimination but also prompts a broader reflection on how age is perceived and legislated in professional contexts. The disparity in treatment between political figures and other professionals underlines the inconsistency and potential unfairness of current laws, suggesting a need for modernization to reflect contemporary understandings of aging and capability.