Chief Minister Sharma Addresses Paper Leaks and Jat Reservation on Maharaja Surajmal's 317th Birth Anniversary

In a historic gathering, Chief Minister Sharma commemorated the 317th birth anniversary of Maharaja Surajmal at Maharaja Surajmal Braj University. The event, held on February 13, 2024, witnessed the unveiling of a majestic statue in honor of the revered ruler.

Advertisment

A Day of Tribute and Resolve

The esteemed Chief Minister, flanked by Home State Minister Jawahar Singh Bedam and other dignitaries, took the opportunity to address pressing issues. Amidst the celebration, Sharma tackled the recent paper leak incidents that have shaken the state's education system. In a firm tone, he announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the BJP government to delve into these unfortunate events.

Action Against Lawlessness

Advertisment

The Chief Minister emphasized that his government is committed to upholding law and order. He revealed that the SIT's efforts have already led to 25 arrests in connection with the paper leaks. Furthermore, Sharma highlighted the creation of a task force dedicated to eradicating gang wars and dismantling crime syndicates, a testament to his administration's resolve.

A Promise for Education and Jat Reservation

In his address, Chief Minister Sharma also discussed the future of education in the state. He expressed support for the request made by the Vice Chancellor for land allocation to the university. The audience responded positively to his remarks about the BJP government's role in the Jat reservation. In a significant move, a Jat committee has been dispatched to Delhi for further discussions.

As the event drew to a close, Chief Minister Sharma's words resonated with the attendees. His commitment to justice, education, and the welfare of the people was palpable. The day marked not only a tribute to Maharaja Surajmal's legacy but also a renewed pledge to ensure a safer, more prosperous future for all.