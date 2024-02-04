Chief Minister Calls for Accountability in Local Bodies During Emergencies

In an unprecedented move, the Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has taken stern action against the lack of readiness displayed by local bodies during the recent rain emergency. He has dispatched letters of displeasure to the Deputy Inspector General of Police and the Director-General (DG) of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), admonishing them for their failure to respond swiftly in the hour of need.

Accountability During Emergencies

The CM's decision was announced following a meeting where the ineffectiveness of several town chairmen came to light. These officials had not demonstrated the expected level of commitment and service to their communities in the face of the rain emergency. Such negligence, the CM stressed, was intolerable. As a consequence, he has called for the DG of PDMA to face repercussions, and for local bodies to be held to account during emergencies.

Improving Emergency Response

Further, the CM has issued a mandate that elected chairmen and councillors of local bodies must demonstrate active participation and service to their constituents, particularly during critical situations such as the recent deluge. To bolster the response to such emergencies and tackle other issues plaguing the city, the CM has instructed the Mayor of Karachi to ensure coordination among all Town chairmen.

Failure of the Traffic Police

The meeting also unveiled the failure of the traffic police during the rain emergency. The CM has directed necessary actions and coordination to ensure proper response in future emergencies. This move showcases the government's commitment to enhancing the city's preparedness and responsiveness in handling emergencies, ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens.