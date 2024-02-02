Chief Justice's Alleged Misuse of Power Stirs Controversy

In a recent incident that has sparked significant controversy, Ghana's Supreme Court Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo allegedly ordered the arrest of police prosecutor Akolgo Yakubu Ayamga during a court session. This move has spurred serious questions regarding the integrity of the Supreme Court and the potential misuse of judicial power.

U.S.-Based Ghanaian Lawyer Expresses Concern

Renowned lawyer, Prof Stephen Kwaku Asare, also known as Kwaku Azar, has voiced his apprehensions about the incident. His concerns primarily revolve around the lack of transparency, given that there are no records of the incident. This absence of documentation has led to doubts about the Supreme Court's integrity and its commitment to transparency.

Allegations of Power Abuse

ASP Ayamga, the police prosecutor at the center of the controversy, has strongly accused the Chief Justice of abusing her office. He has lodged a formal complaint with the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) for a thorough investigation into the matter. In his complaint, Ayamga describes the arrest as an outcome of anger, prejudice, and malice from the Chief Justice. He clarifies that the arrest was not related to his legal argument but was instead triggered by a disrespectful remark made by the Chief Justice, to which he respectfully objected.

Implications for the Supreme Court

This incident has incited public interest and raised questions about the credibility of Supreme Court proceedings. The potential abuse of judicial power, especially by a figure of such high authority as the Chief Justice, is a matter of grave concern. This controversy not only impacts the perception of the Supreme Court but also underscores the need for a robust system that ensures accountability and transparency in the judiciary.