Chief Justice Urges Shift from 'Adjournment Culture' in Indian Judiciary

Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, in a recent address during the Supreme Court's Diamond Jubilee celebrations, made a potent call for a shift in the legal community's mindset. He emphasized the need to move away from the ingrained 'adjournment culture' and towards a more professional approach to law practice.

Challenging the Status Quo

The Chief Justice identified case pendency, antiquated procedures, and the culture of adjournments as critical issues that need to be confronted head-on. These, he pointed out, are structural problems within the judiciary that require attention and resolution. Chandrachud also urged for a revaluation of the long court vacations, suggesting alternatives such as flexible working hours for lawyers and judges.

Improving Efficiency and Inclusivity

Chandrachud underscored the importance of concise oral arguments to prevent undue delays in case outcomes. He also championed equal opportunities for first-generation lawyers, including those from marginalized communities. He highlighted the significant increase in female representation within the judiciary, with the noteworthy induction of women as junior civil judges and law clerks. The Chief Justice proudly shared that 11 women received the designation of senior advocates in the Supreme Court in 2024, showing a remarkable progression from the past.

Guarding Judicial Independence

In his address, Chandrachud also stressed the crucial need for judges' independence from social and political pressures, and inherent biases. He accentuated the constitutional safeguards in place, and the internal efforts undertaken to educate and sensitize judges. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, announced an allocation of Rs 800 crore for the expansion of the Supreme Court Building Complex during the same event, attended by various dignitaries.

In conclusion, the Chief Justice's call for a shift in the legal landscape is a significant one. His emphasis on professionalism, efficiency, inclusivity, and judicial independence is a strong message to all stakeholders in the Indian judiciary. It is a call to action that is expected to reverberate through the corridors of justice across the country.